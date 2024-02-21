Sopra Steria to sell its banking software activities

February 21, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST Share

Sopra Steria has announced plans to sell most of the activities of Sopra Banking Software - representing approximately 340 ME in revenue - to Axway Software, for an enterprise value of 330 ME.



This decision is accompanied by the planned sale to Sopra GMT of 3.619 million Axway shares currently held by Sopra Steria at

a price of 26.5E per share for a total of 95.9 ME.



Sopra Steria is committed to developing 'an independent model that creates sustainable value for its stakeholders'.



In this context, the Group is clarifying its strategy with the announcement of the planned sale of its banking software activities.



The planned disposal of most of Sopra Banking Software's activities reflects Sopra Steria's desire to strengthen its development in Europe in digital services and solutions, and to

focus its investments on consulting and digital in its strategic markets.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.