707,500 Common Shares of Sorrento Resources Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024. These Common Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 23-FEB-2023 to 24-FEB-2024.



Details:

A total of 4,716,666 Common Shares and 2,650,000 Warrants will be held in escrow and a 10% of the Escrowed Securities will be released from escrow upon the Listing Date and that, where there are no changes to the Escrowed Securities initially deposited and no additional Escrow Securities, the remaining Escrowed Securities will be released in equal tranches of 15% every 6-month interval thereafter, over a period of 36 months.