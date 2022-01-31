Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRNE   US83587F2020

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – SRNE

01/31/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sorrento” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SRNE) into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Sorrento, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and offers clinical and commercial stage therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. Newman Ferrara’s investigation focuses on decisions made by the Board, without shareholder approval, the result of which significantly diminish shareholder value and do not benefit the Company. Considering the Company’s lackluster performance since its 2007 initial public offering, it is clear that the Board lacks the ability to fairly assess and oversee the Company’s direction and leadership.

Current Sorrento stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton (jnorton@nfllp.com) or Benjamin Baker (bbaker@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:14pNewman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Sorrento Therapeutic..
BU
08:18aSorrento Announces Its Oral SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease (Mpro) Inhibitor, STI-1558, Strong..
AQ
01/28Sorrento Therapeutics Says Its STI-1558 Inhibits COVID-19 Omicron Variant; Shares Rise ..
MT
01/28Sorrento Announces Its Oral SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease (Mpro) Inhibitor, STI-1558, Strong..
AQ
01/28Sorrento Announces its Oral SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease Inhibitor, STI-1558, Strongly Neut..
CI
01/24Sorrento Therapeutics' Mexican Unit Orders 10 Million COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests
MT
01/24Sorrento Receives Purchase Order for 10 Million Covistix Tests From Its Subsidiary Sorr..
AQ
01/24Sorrento Receives Purchase Order for 10 Million Covistix Tests From Its Subsidiary Sorr..
CI
01/21SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : STI-9167 and STI-9199 anti-Omicron Neutralization Antibody
PU
01/20Sorrento Therapeutics Says New Data Show STI-9167 Antibody 'Highly Potent' Against Omic..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -367 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 909 M 909 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,96 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 778%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry H. Ji Chairman, President, CEO & CFO
Mike A. Royal Chief Medical Officer
Stephen L Klincewicz VP-Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Operations
Yue Wu Independent Director
Dorman Followwill Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.-36.34%909
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-5.16%86 377
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.05%65 339
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.66%61 849
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-11.62%47 600
BIONTECH SE-37.08%39 180