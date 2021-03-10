Log in
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics : March 2021 Corporate Presentation

03/10/2021
NASDAQ:SRNE

Saving LifeTM Medicine

March 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain statements contained in this presentation or in other documents of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sorrento") and of any of its affiliates, along with certain statements that may be made by management of the Company orally in presenting this material, are or may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. They use words such as "estimate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "potential," "projected" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or condition. Sorrento cautions that these statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding future action, future performance and/or future results including, without limitation, those relating to the timing for completion, and results of, scheduled or additional clinical trials and the FDA's or other regulatory review and/or approval and commercial launch and sales results (if any) of the Company's formulations and products and regulatory filings related to the same, and receipt by the Company of milestone and royalty payments may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Peak sales and market size estimates have been determined on the basis of market research and comparable product analysis, but no assurances can be given that such sales levels will be achieved, if at all, or that such market size estimates will proveaccurate.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances change. Investors are advised to consult further disclosures that the Company makes or has made on related subjects in the Company's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings.

In presenting this material or responding to inquiries in connection with a presentation, management may refer to results, projections or performance measures that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") as reported in the Company's SEC filings. These results, projections or performance measures are non-GAAP measures and are not intended to replace or substitute for results measured under GAAP and are supplemental to GAAP reported results.

Because actual results are affected by these and other potential risks, contingencies and uncertainties, the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks, contingencies and uncertainties. The Company identifies some of these factors in its SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, including Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are advised to consult the Company's filings for a more complete listing of risk factors, contingencies and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business and financial performance.

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

About the COMPANY

  • Funded and Operational in 2009

  • NASDAQ: SRNE

  • HQ in San Diego, CA

    ~500 Employees worldwide

    ~100 Employees with PhDs & MDs

    ~300,000 SF Research and cGMP Manufacturing Facilities

  • 6 cGMP Manufacturing Sites (5 USA, 1 China)

    mAbs, Small Molecule, ADC, Plasmid DNA, Lymphatic Drug Delivery Device, Cell Therapies, Oncolytic Viruses, and Fill & Finish

  • 1 FDA Approved Drug

    ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system)1.8%

  • Multiple Products in Late-Stage Clinical Development for Pain Management, Immune-Oncology and COVID-19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 05:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 99,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 686 M 2 686 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 502
Free-Float 80,1%
Technical analysis trends SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,33 $
Last Close Price 9,83 $
Spread / Highest target 256%
Spread / Average Target 209%
Spread / Lowest Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Henry H. Ji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Najjam Asghar SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen L Klincewicz VP-Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Operations
Yue Wu Independent Director
Dorman Followwill Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.44.03%2 402
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.11.14%81 364
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.44%55 522
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.12%48 239
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.32%46 622
BEIGENE, LTD.21.48%26 995
