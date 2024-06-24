UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of June 2024

Commission File Number: 001-38051

SOS Limited

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

Building 6, East Seaview Park, 298 Haijing Road, Yinzhu Street

West Coast New District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province 266400

People's Republic of China

+86-532-86617117

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Closing of Private Placement

As disclosed on SOS Limited's (the "Company") Report on Form 6-K (the "Initial 6-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 12, 2024, the Company entered into certain securities purchase agreement (the "SPA") on June 11, 2024 with certain "non-U.S. Persons" (the "Purchasers") as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell an aggregate of 161,427,080 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one Class A Ordinary Share of the Company, par value $0.005 per share ("Share") and three warrant to purchase one Share each ("Warrant") with an initial exercise price of $0.13153 per Share, or approximately $1.31 per American depositary share of the Company ("ADS"), at a price of 0.105225 per Unit, or approximately $1.05 per ADS, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $16.99 million (the "Offering"), subject to various conditions to closing.

On June 19, 2024, the transaction contemplated by the SPA consummated when all the closing conditions of the SPA have been satisfied and the Company issued the Units to the Purchasers pursuant to the SPA.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Dated: June 24, 2024

SOS Limited By: /s/ Yandai Wang Name: Yandai Wang Title: Chief Executive Officer

