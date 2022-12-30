Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SOS Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOS   US83587W2052

SOS LIMITED

(SOS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
2.730 USD   +1.49%
04:48pSos : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Sos : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K
PU
11/08Sos : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 5, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOS : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry into a Material Agreement

SOS Information Technology New York, Inc. ("SOSNY"), a company incorporated under the laws of state of New York and a wholly owned subsidiary of SOS Ltd., filed a lawsuit on December 9, 2022, against Thor Miner, Inc. ("Thor Miner"), Singularity Future Technology Ltd. ("Singularity," and, together with Thor Miner, referred to as the "Corporate Defendants"), Lei Cao, Yang Jie, John F. Levy, Tieliang Liu, Tuo Pan, Shi Qiu, Jing Shan, and Heng Wang (jointly referred to as the "Individual Defendants") (collectively, the Individual Defendants and the Corporate Defendants are the "Defendants"). A. SOSNY and Thor Miner entered into a January 10, 2022 Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "PSA") for the purchase of $200,000,000 in crypto mining rigs, which SOS claims was breached by Thor Miner and Singularity

SOSNY and Defendants entered into a certain settlement agreement and general mutual release Effective Date December 28, 2022 ("Settlement Agreement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Thor Miner agreed to pay a sum of thirteen million in U.S. dollars ($13,000,000) (the "Settlement Payment") to SOSNY on or before December 23, 2022, and SOSNY agreed that subsequent to its receipt of the Settlement Payment, SOSNY shall cause the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice as to the settling defendants and without prejudice as to all others.

Singularity and Thor Miner further covenanted and agreed that if they receive additional funds from HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. ("HighSharp") related to the PSA, they will promptly transfer such funds to SOSNY in an amount not to exceed forty million five hundred sixty thousand five hundred sixty-nine dollars ($40,560,569.00) (which is the total amount paid by SOSNY pursuant to the PSA less the price of the machines actually received by SOSNY pursuant to the PSA). The Settlement Payment and any payments subsequently received by SOSNY from HighSharp shall be deducted from the total amount of forty million five hundred sixty thousand five hundred sixty-nine dollars ($40,560,569.00) previously paid by, and now due and owing to SOSNY. In further consideration of this Settlement Agreement, Thor Miner agreed to execute and provide to SOSNY, within seven (7) business days after the Effective Date (as defined in the Settlement Agreement), an assignment of all claims it may have against HighSharp.

The foregoing description of the form of the Settlement Agreement is summaries of the material terms of such agreement, do not purport to be complete and are qualified in its entirety by reference to the Settlement Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

Exhibits

Number Exhibit
10.1 Form of the Settlement Agreement

Attachments

Disclaimer

SOS Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOS LIMITED
04:48pSos : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
12/06Sos : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K
PU
11/08Sos : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 5, 2022 - Fo..
PU
09/28Sos : Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet - Form 6-K
PU
09/28SOS Limited Reports 2022 Interim Financial Results
PR
09/28SOS Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/19SOS Limited(NYSE:SOS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
07/22SOS Regains NYSE Compliance
MT
07/22SOS Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion
AQ
06/29SOS Announces the Launch of 2nd Batch of Mobile Data centers and Successful Open House ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 358 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,0 M 17,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,38x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart SOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SOS Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yandai Wang Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sing Leung Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Wilson Qin Chief Technology Officer
Quasi Yao Director-Strategy & Operations
Doug L. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOS LIMITED-93.46%17
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-6.68%47 415
ORIX CORPORATION-9.39%18 671
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-30.80%14 796
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED38.94%7 097
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED13.35%5 929