SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT

证券购买协议

This SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT (the " Agreement ") is dated as of June [ ], 2024 by and among SOS Limited, a Cayman Islands company, (the " Company "), and individuals listed in Exhibit B hereto and each affixes its signature on the signature page of this Agreement (each, a " Purchaser "; collectively, the " Purchasers ").

本证券购买协议(" 本协议 "或" 协议 ")于2024年 6月[ ] 日，SOS Limited，一家开曼群岛注册公司（" 公司 "），和 附录B 下所列的且在此合同签名页上签署的个人（" 购买人 "）之间合意签订。

RECITALS

前言

WHEREAS, the Company and the Purchasers are executing and delivering this Agreement in accordance with and in reliance upon the exemption from securities registration afforded by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and/or Regulation S (" Regulation S ") as promulgated under the Securities Act;

鉴于，根据美国证监会在修订的1933年证券法（" 证券法 "）的基础上制定的规则S（" 规则S "），和/或证券法条文4（a）（2）下的豁免规定，公司和购买人在此签署和交换本协议；

WHEREAS, the Company is offering up to an aggregate of 161,427,080 units (the " Units "), each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.005 per share, (the " Share ") and three warrants (the " Warrant ") to purchase one Share, in the form attached hereto as Exhibit A , at price of $0.105225 per Unit to the Purchasers listed in Exhibit B ;

鉴于，公司在此要向购买人出售其公司合计161,427,080 证券单位 （以下简称"证券单位"），每证券单位含A类普通股股票，票面价值为每股0.005美元（"普通股"），以及三份可购买一股普通股的认股权证（"权证"），每证券单位的购买价格为$0.105225 美元，购买人名单在附表B当中；

WHEREAS, the Purchaser is a "non-US person" as defined in Regulation S, acquiring the Units solely for its own account for the purpose of investment;

鉴于，购买人是符合规则S下定义的"非美国主体"，购买上述证券单位仅为购买人的个人投资目的；

NOW, THEREFORE, IN CONSIDERATION of the mutual covenants contained in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which are hereby acknowledged, the Company and the Purchaser hereby agree as follows:

鉴于此，公司和购买人认同双方经仔细考虑和双方合意，在此就以下内容表示同意：

ARTICLE I

第一条

Purchase and Sale of the Units

证券单位的购买和销售

Section 1.1 Purchase Price and Closing.

第1.1节 购买价格和交割 。

(a) Subject to the terms and conditions hereof, the Company agrees to issue and sell to each Purchaser and, in consideration of and in express reliance upon the representations, warranties, covenants, terms and conditions of this Agreement, the Purchasers agree to purchase for $0.105225 per Unit, such number of Units for an aggregate price listed on the signature page hereto (the " Purchase Price ").

在以下条款和前提下，根据本协议的说明、保证、约定和条款规定，公司同意向购买人发行并出售证券单位，购买人同意以美元 $0.105225 每证券单位的价格购买，购买股数及其总价列明在本协议附载的签字页中（" 购买价格 "）。

(b) Subject to all conditions to closing being satisfied or waived, the closing of the purchase and sale of the Units (the " Closing ") shall take place at the offices of Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, the Company's legal counsel, on the day when all closing conditions are satisfied or waived (the " Closing Date ").

在交割的所有条件被满足或豁免的前提下，证券单位的买卖在所有条件都已满足或已取得豁免的当日时（"交割日"）在公司的律师翰博文律师事务所的办公室进行交割（" 交割 "）。

(c) Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, at the Closing the Company shall deliver or cause to be delivered to the Purchaser (i) a shareholder statement for such number of Shares, (ii) a Warrant to purchase such number of Shares and (iii) any other documents required to be delivered pursuant to this Agreement. At the time of the Closing, the Purchaser shall have delivered its Purchase Price by wire transfer pursuant to the wire information contained in this Agreement or by check.

根据本协议的规定，在交割时公司应向购买人送达或使他人向购买人送达 (i) 写有购买人名字的普通股股东声明，(ii) 一份可购买特定数量普通股的期权，以及(iii)其他任何根据本条款应送达的文件。在交割时，购买人应根据交本协议的汇款信息向公司汇入其购买资金，或以支票的方式支付。

ARTICLE II

第二条

Representations and Warranties

保证和承诺

Section 2.1 Representations and Warranties of the Company and its Subsidiaries . The Company hereby represents and warrants to the Purchaser on behalf of itself, its Subsidiaries (as hereinafter defined), as of the date hereof (except as set forth on the Schedule of Exceptions attached hereto with each numbered Schedule corresponding to the section number herein), as follows:

第2.1节 公司和其子公司的陈述和保证 。公司在此代表其本身以及其子公司，就以下事项（但与本小段标号相对应的披露中的事项除外）作出陈述和保证：

(a) Organization, Good Standing and Power . The Company is a corporation or other entity duly incorporated or otherwise organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation or organization (as applicable) and respectively, has the requisite corporate power to own, lease and operate its properties and assets and to conduct its business as it is now being conducted. Except as set forth on Schedule 2.1(a) , the Company and each of its Subsidiaries is duly qualified to do business and is in good standing in every jurisdiction in which the nature of the business conducted or property owned by it makes such qualification necessary except for any jurisdiction(s) (alone or in the aggregate) in which the failure to be so qualified will not have a Material Adverse Effect (as defined in Section 2.1(g) hereof).

组织、合法持续性和权力 。公司是在其管辖区内依法成立的，有效存续的经济实体，各自都有必需的公司权力来持有、出租和操作其财产和资产，并进行合法的商业运作。除非披露表 2.1(a) 有不同的规定，公司以及其每一个子公司在其每个有商业行为和资产的管辖区内有合法资格进行经营并有良好的经营持续性，除了一些管辖，如果公司不能在这些区域内有合法资格经营也不会对公司的产生重大不良影响。

(b) Corporate Power; Authority and Enforcement . The Company has the requisite corporate power and authority to enter into and perform its obligations under this Agreement, and to issue and sell the Units in accordance with the terms hereof. The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Company and the consummation by it of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby have been duly and validly authorized by all necessary corporate action, and no further consent or authorization of the Company or its Board of Directors or stockholders is required. This Agreement constitutes, or shall constitute when executed and delivered, a valid and binding obligation of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms, except as such enforceability may be limited by applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, liquidation, conservator ship, receiver ship or similar laws relating to, or affecting generally the enforcement of, creditor's rights and remedies or by other equitable principles of general application.

公司权力；授权和执行 。公司有必须的公司权力和授权来签订和履行本协议下的义务。公司有必须的权力和授权按照本协议的规定来发行和出售证券单位。公司对交易文件的签署、送达和履行和完成在此由所有必要的公司行为合法有效授权，不需要再由公司或董事会或股东会进一步的同意或授权。每一个交易文件在签署和送达时包括且应包括对于公司有效和有约束力的执行义务，除非适用的破产、解散、重组、延期偿付、清算、委托管理或其他有关的法律或其他衡平法原则会限制债权人的权利和补救。

(c) Capitalization . The authorized capital stock of the Company and the shares thereof currently issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and May 15, 2024, respectively, are set forth in the Company's Form 20-F Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the " Form 20-F ") and, except as set forth in the on Schedule 2.1(c) hereto, is the authorized and issued and outstanding capital stock of the Company as at the date hereof.

股本 。公司截至2023年12月31日与2024年5月14日的发行流通的股票都披露于公司的年度报表20-F（截至2023年12月31日）（以下简称"20-F"）中，并且这些股票都已获合法有效授权，除非在其本协议附件2.1（c）进行披露。

(i) no Ordinary Shares are entitled to preemptive, conversion or other rights and there are no outstanding options, warrants, scrip, rights to subscribe to, call or commitments of any character whatsoever relating to, or securities or rights convertible into, any shares of capital stock of the Company;

不存在有优先配股权、转换权或其他权利的普通股；不存在流通的期权、认购权、承诺购买权、或转换成公司股本的任何股份的其他权利；

(ii) there are no contracts, commitments, understandings, or arrangements by which the Company is or may become bound to issue additional shares of capital stock of the Company or options, securities or rights convertible into shares of capital stock of the Company;

不存在公司为一方当事人或受其约束的合同、承诺、备忘录或安排，公司需要因此而发行额外股本股份或发行期权、证券或转换股而获得公司的股本股份；

(iii) the Company is not a party to any agreement granting registration or anti-dilution rights to any person with respect to any of its equity or debt securities;

公司没有在任何协议中同意对任何股权证券或债权证券给予登记注册权和反稀释权；

(iv) the Company is not a party to, and it has no knowledge of, any agreement restricting the voting or transfer of any shares of the capital stock of the Company except as set forth in the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Associations, as amended and in effect on the date hereof (the " M&A" ).

公司并未签署任何对公司股本的任何股份的投票权和股份转让进行限制的协议，公司对此种协议并不知情，除非是公司现行有效章程对股份转让进行了限制与规定；

(v) The offer and sale of all capital stock, convertible securities, rights, warrants, or options of the Company issued prior to the Closing complied with all applicable Federal and state securities laws, except where non-compliance would not have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company has furnished or made available to the Purchaser true and correct copies of the M&A. Except as restricted under applicable federal, state, local or foreign laws and regulations, the Articles, this Agreement, or as set forth on Schedule 2.1 (c) , no written or oral contract, instrument, agreement, commitment, obligation, plan or arrangement of the Company shall limit the payment of dividends on the Company's Preferred Shares, or its Ordinary Shares.

公司在本次交易交割结算前发行的所有股本股票、可转证券、权益、期权的买卖都符合适用的联邦和州证券法的规定，除非这些违反不会对公司有重大不利影响。公司向购买人提供了真实正确的公司章程复印件。除了适用的联邦、州、当地、国外法律和规则，公司成立协议，本交易文件以及披露表 2.1 (c) 中的限制外，不存在任何书面或口头的合同、工具、协议、承诺、义务、计划或安排限制公司就其发行的普通股或优先股分配股息。

(d) Issuance of Units . The Units to be issued at the Closing have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action and the Shares underlying the Warrants, when paid for or issued in accordance with the terms hereof, shall be validly issued and outstanding, fully paid and non-assessable.

证券单位的发行 。本交易结算时应发行的证券单位已经必要的公司行为授权。与期权相对应的普通股在支付对价和发行时应符合本交易文件的要求，经必要的公司行为授权，有效发行和流通。

(e) [intentionally omitted]

(f) Commission Documents, Financial Statements . Except as set forth in Schedule 2.1 (f), the Company has filed all reports, schedules, forms, statements and other documents required to be filed by it with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission" or "SEC") pursuant to the reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act "), including the Form 20-F and other material filings pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act (all of the foregoing including filings incorporated by reference therein being referred to herein as the " Commission Documents "). The Company has not provided to the Purchaser any material non-public information or other information which, according to applicable law, rule or regulation, was required to have been disclosed publicly by the Company but which has not been so disclosed, other than (i) with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, or (ii) pursuant to a non-disclosure or confidentiality agreement signed by the Purchaser. At the time of the respective filings, the Form 20-F's complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Exchange Act and the rules and regulations of the Commission promulgated thereunder and other federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations applicable to such documents. As of their respective filing dates, none of the Form 20-F's contained any untrue statement of a material fact; and none omitted to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The financial statements of the Company included in the Commission Documents comply as to form in all material respects with applicable accounting requirements and the published rules and regulations of the Commission or other applicable rules and regulations with respect thereto. Such financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (" GAAP ") applied on a consistent basis during the periods involved (except (i) as may be otherwise indicated in such financial statements or the notes thereto or (ii) in the case of unaudited interim statements, to the extent they may not include footnotes or may be condensed or summary statements), and fairly present in all material respects the consolidated financial position of the Company as of the dates thereof and the results of operations and cash flows for the periods then ended (subject, in the case of unaudited statements, to normal year-end audit adjustments).

证监会文件、财务报表 。根据修订后的1934年证券交易法（"交易法"）的要求，除了披露表2.1(f)中列明的项目，公司向证监会申报了所有的报告、批露表、表格、说明书和其他文件，包括根据交易法第13(a) 或15(d) 节申报的材料（所有上述申报材料在本协议中统称为"证监会文件"）。根据相关适用法的规定，公司没有向购买人批露任何应当首先向公众批露而未批露的内部信息，但不包括(i) 与本协议中的交易相关的信息，或(ii) 根据购买人签署的不公开或内部保密协议而批露的信息。在每一次申报时，表格20-F都符合交易法的要求和证监会的规则以及其他联邦、州和当地的适用的法律、法规和规则。在每一次申报时，表格20-F都没有对重大事实的不实陈述，也没有遗漏重大事实或必要的信息，进行误导。证监会文件中包含的公司财务报表都符合当关的会计规则要求，证监会的相关公告规则和其他适用的法规和规则。这些财务报表都符合美国一般会计准则的要求，并在一定时期内保持数据一致（除非(i) 财务报表或记录中作不同的说明， 或(ii) 在未经审计的内部财务报表的情况下，报表可能不包含脚注或进行简化或为概要性报表），并真实反映该季度内的公司合并财务情况，经营状况和该季度结束时的现金流（但在未审计的财务报表的情况下，应以正常年度结束时的调整数据为准）。

(g) No Material Adverse Effect . As of December 31, 2023 till the date of this Agreement, the Company have not experienced or suffered any Material Adverse Effect. For the purposes of this Agreement, "Material Adverse Effect" shall mean (i) any material adverse effect upon the assets, properties, financial condition, business or prospects of the Company, and its Subsidiaries, when taken as a consolidated whole, and/or (ii) any condition, circumstance, or situation that would prohibit or otherwise materially interfere with the ability of the Company to perform any of its material covenants, agreements and obligations under this Agreement.

无重大负面影响 。自从2023年12月31日至本协议签订之日截止，公司和子公司没有任何重大负面影响。出于本协议的目的，" 重大负面影响 "应指(i)任何公司以及在合并报表的情况下的子公司的经营、运作、财产或财务有任何重大负面影响的事件，和/或(ii)只要在任何条件、情况下会从任何重大方面阻止或重大干涉公司履行本协议下的任何重大承诺、协议和义务。

(h) [intentionally omitted]

(i) [intentionally omitted]

(j) Title to Assets . Except where non-compliance would not have a Material Adverse Effect, each of the Company and the Subsidiaries has good and marketable title to (i) all properties and assets purportedly owned or used by them as reflected in the Financial Statements, (ii) all properties and assets necessary for the conduct of their business as currently conducted, and (iii) all of the real and personal property reflected in the Financial Statements free and clear of any Lien. All leases are valid and subsisting and in full force and effect.

资产所有权 。除非不会对公司造成重大不利影响，公司和每个子公司对以下资产有合法有市场价值的所有权（i）所有计入财务报表的其所有和使用的资产和财产，(ii) 目前经营所必需的资产和财产，以及 (iii) 所有没有担保质权的计入财务报表的不动产和个人财产。

(k) Actions Pending . There is no action, suit, claim, investigation, arbitration, alternate dispute resolution proceeding or any other proceeding pending or, to the knowledge of the Company, threatened against or involving the Company which questions the validity of this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby or any action taken or to be taken pursuant hereto or thereto. Except where the same would not have a Material Adverse Effect, there is no action, suit, claim, investigation, arbitration, alternate dispute resolution proceeding or any other proceeding pending or, to the knowledge of the Company, threatened against or involving the Company involving any of their respective properties or assets. To the knowledge of the Company, there are no outstanding orders, judgments, injunctions, awards or decrees of any court, arbitrator or governmental or regulatory body against the Company, the Subsidiaries or any of their respective executive officers or directors in their capacities as such.

未决诉讼 。在公司知道的范围内，不存在任何未决的和任何在其他程序中诉讼、索赔、调查、仲裁、争议，针对或涉及公司或任何中国经营实体，会质疑本协议或本交易或相关交易行为的有效性；除非不会对公司公司造成重大不利影响，也没有任何涉及公司、子公司、中国经营实体的各自的财产或资产的相关程序。在公司知道的范围内，不存在任何待执行的判决、判令、禁止令、法庭决定、仲裁决定或政府或监管主体对公司或其各自的行政管理人员或董事的行政令。

(l) Compliance with Law . The Company and the Subsidiaries have all material franchises, permits, licenses, consents and other governmental or regulatory authorizations and approvals necessary for the conduct of their respective business as now being conducted by it unless the failure to possess such franchises, permits, licenses, consents and other governmental or regulatory authorizations and approvals, individually or in the aggregate, could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect.

符合法律规定 。公司和子公司拥有其进行各自经营所必须的连锁权、许可权、证书、同意或其他政府或监管机构授权和同意，除非公司和子公司不可能合理预期到没有该连锁权、许可权、证书、同意或其他政府或监管机构授权和同意会对公司经营造成重大负面影响。

(m) [intentionally omitted]

(n) No Conflicts . The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement by the Company and the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated herein and therein do not and will not (i) violate any provision of the Company's Certificate or Bylaws, (ii) conflict with, or constitute a default (or an event which with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, acceleration or cancellation of, any agreement, mortgage, deed of trust, indenture, note, bond, license, lease agreement, instrument or obligation to which the Company is a party or by which it or its properties or assets are bound, (iii) create or impose a lien, mortgage, security interest, pledge, charge or encumbrance (collectively, " Lien ") of any nature on any property of the Company under any agreement or any commitment to which the Company is a party or by which the Company is bound or by which any of its respective properties or assets are bound, or (iv) result in a violation of any federal, state, local or foreign statute, rule, regulation, order, judgment or decree (including Federal and state securities laws and regulations) applicable to the Company or any of its subsidiaries or by which any property or asset of the Company or any of its subsidiaries are bound or affected, provided , however , that, excluded from the foregoing in all cases are such conflicts, defaults, terminations, amendments, accelerations, cancellations and violations as would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect.

无冲突 。公司签署、送达和履行交易文件以及交易内容，没有也不会(i)违反公司的成立协议或章程的任何条款，(ii) 与公司为一方当事人或财产受约束的任何存在的和承诺的合同、保证、契约、债券、租赁合同、融资工具相冲突或会给予他人任何终止、修改、取消上述法律文件的权利，(iii) 在公司在一方当事人或财产受约束的任何协议或承诺中使公司本身或公司的任何财产上创造或附加留置权、抵押权 、保证金权益、质押权、其他费用或财产负担（统称"留置权"），或(iv) 违反任何公司或其任何子公司适用的或其任何资产、不动产受影响或约束的联邦、州、当地或外国法律、规则、法规、法令、判决或命令（包括联邦和州的证券法规）；但如果上述的冲突、终止、修改、取消、违反不会对公司产生重大负面影响，则不应包括在内。

(o) Certain Fees . No brokers fees, finders fees or financial advisory fees or commissions will be payable by the Company with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.

特定费用 。公司不需要根据本协议支付与本交易有关的中介费用、佣金费用或融资顾问费用或提成。

(p) [intentionally omitted]

(q) Intellectual Property . Each of the Company and the Subsidiaries owns or has the lawful right to use all patents, trademarks, domain names (whether or not registered) and any patentable improvements or copyrightable derivative works thereof, websites and intellectual property rights relating thereto, service marks, trade names, copyrights, licenses and authorizations, and all rights with respect to the foregoing, which are necessary for the conduct of their respective business as now conducted without any conflict with the rights of others, except where the failure to so own or possess would not have a Material Adverse Effect.

知识产权 。公司和每个子公司对其各自进行经营所必需的全部专利、商标、知名品牌（不论是否注册）和任何其他可以申请专利的技术创新或衍生著作权、网站或其他知识产权、服务标识、商号、著作权、执照和授权拥有所有权或合法使用权，且不与他人的权利相冲突，但不包括那些即使不拥有也不会对公司产生重大不利影响的知识产权。

(r) Books and Record Internal Accounting Controls . Except as may have otherwise been disclosed in the Form 20-F's, the books and records of the Company and the Subsidiaries accurately reflect in all material respects the information relating to the business of the Company and the Subsidiaries, the location and collection of their assets, and the nature of all transactions giving rise to the obligations or accounts receivable of the Company, or the Subsidiaries. Except as disclosed in the Company's Commission Documents , the Company and the Subsidiaries maintain a system of internal accounting controls sufficient, in the judgment of the Company, to provide reasonable assurance that (i) transactions are executed in accordance with management's general or specific authorizations, (ii) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP and to maintain asset accountability, (iii) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management's general or specific authorization and (iv) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with the existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate actions are taken with respect to any differences.

会计账目内部控制 。除了在表格20-F中作不同批露外，公司和子公司的会计账目准确体现了与公司和子公司经营有关的重大信息、资产的地点和保管、所有使公司和子公司承担义务或产生可记账收入的交易。除了在公司的证监会文件中的披露外，公司和子公司保持一个内部会计控制系统，根据公司的判断，该系统充分的提供以下合理保证：(i) 交易经公司管理层一般或特别授权，(ii) 交易的记账符合一般会计准则的要求，且维持了资产的可记录性，(iii) 资产的使用只有经管理层的一般或特别授权，(iv) 对现有资产和可入账资产按合理的差距进行了比较且针对该差别采取了合理的行动。

(s) [intentionally omitted]

(t) Transactions with Affiliates . Except as set forth in the Financial Statements or in the Commission Documents, there are no loans, leases, agreements, contracts, royalty agreements, management contracts or arrangements or other continuing transactions between (a) the Company on the one hand, and (b) on the other hand, any officer, employee, consultant or director of the Company or any person owning any capital stock of the Company or any member of the immediate family of such officer, employee, consultant, director or stockholder or any corporation or other entity controlled by such officer, employee, consultant, director or stockholder, or a member of the immediate family of such officer, employee, consultant, director or stockholder.

与关联人的交易 。除了财务报表或证监会文件中说明的之外，没有存在于以下主体之间的贷款、租赁、协议、合同、使用协议、管理合同或安排或其他进行中的交易(a)一方主体为公司，且(b)对方主体为公司的管理人员、员工、顾问或董事，公司的持股人，或者为他们的直接亲属成员，或者任何受管理人员、员工，顾问、董事或他们的直接亲属成员控制的公司或实体。

(u) Private Placement . Assuming the accuracy of each Purchaser's representations and warranties set forth in Section 2.2, no registration under the Securities Act is required for the offer and sale of the Units by the Company to the Purchaser as contemplated hereby. The issuance and sale of the Units hereunder does not contravene the rules and regulations of the New York Stock Exchange.

私募 。假设每个购买人在第2.2节中的陈述和保证是准确无误的，根据证券法规定，公司在此协议下拟向购买人提供并出售的证券单位不需要注册。本协议下发行和销售的证券单位不违反纽约证券交易所的规则和规定。

(v) Investment Company . The Company is not, and is not an Affiliate of, and immediately after receipt of payment for the Units, will not be or be an Affiliate of, an "investment company" within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company shall conduct its business in a manner so that it will not become an "investment company" subject to registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

投资公司 。在1940年投资公司法案定义下，公司现在不是投资公司或投资公司的关联方，在收到证券单位的支付后也不会成为投资公司或投资公司的关联方。公司应以一种使其不会成为需要注册的投资公司的方式经营业务。

(w) [intentionally omitted]

(x) No Integrated Offering . Assuming the accuracy of the Purchaser's representations and warranties set forth in Section 2.2, neither the Company, nor any of its Affiliates, nor any Person acting on its or their behalf has, directly or indirectly, made any offers or sales of any security or solicited any offers to buy any security, under circumstances that would cause this offering of the Units to be integrated with prior offerings by the Company for purposes of (i) the Securities Act which would require the registration of any such securities under the Securities Act, or (ii) any applicable shareholder approval provisions of the New York Stock Exchange on which any of the securities of the Company are listed or designated.

无集成募股 。假设2.2节中购买人的陈述和保证是准确无误的，不论公司或是其关联方或代表他们的个人，均未直接或间接提供或出售或唆使对于证券的购买，使本募股中出售的证券单位与公司之前的募股以以下目的进行整合，（i）在证券法下此出售的股票需要进行注册，或（ii）纽约证券交易所中任何针对公司上市证券可适用的股东批准票款。

(y) Auditors . The Company's accounting firm is Audit Alliance LLP. To the knowledge and belief of the Company, such accounting firm: (i) is a registered public accounting firm as required by the Exchange Act and (ii) has expressed its opinion with respect to the financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

会计人员 。本公司的会计师事务所为Audit Alliance LLP. 。本公司认为且知晓此会计师事务所（i）是交易法下规定的注册会计师事务所，且（ii）已就公司2023年12月31日截止的财政年度年报中的财务报表提供审计意见。

Section 2.2 Representations and Warranties of the Purchaser . Each Purchaser, severally but not jointly, hereby makes the following representations and warranties to the Company as of the date hereof:

第2.2节 购买人的陈述和保证 。各购买人，单独地而并非联合地，于此就以下事项作出仅与购买人自身相关的陈述和保证：

(a) No Conflicts . The execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement and the consummation by such Purchaser of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby or relating hereto do not and will not conflict with, or constitute a default (or an event which with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, acceleration or cancellation of any agreement, indenture or instrument or obligation to which such Purchaser is a party or by which its properties or assets are bound, or result in a violation of any law, rule, or regulation, or any order, judgment or decree of any court or governmental agency applicable to such Purchaser or its properties (except for such conflicts, defaults and violations as would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a material adverse effect on such Purchaser). Such Purchaser is not required to obtain any consent, authorization or order of, or make any filing or registration with, any court or governmental agency in order for it to execute, deliver or perform any of its obligations under this Agreement, provided, that for purposes of the representation made in this sentence, such Purchaser is assuming and relying upon the accuracy of the relevant representations and agreements of the Company herein.

无冲突 。购买人签署、送达和履行交易文件以及交易内容，没有也不会在购买人在一方当事人或财产受约束的任何协议或承诺中使购买人本身或其任何财产上创造或附加留置权、抵押权 、保证金权益、质押权、其他费用或财产负担，或者使购买人违反任何适用购买人或其财产的任何法律、规则、规定、命令或判决或判令，但不会对购买人产生重大负面影响，则不应包括在内。购买人购买普通股，签署、送达和履行本协议和其他交易文件不需要额外授权，但是在本句陈述的范围内，购买人依赖于公司相关陈述的准确性作出以上陈述。

(b) Status of Purchaser . The Purchaser is a "non-US person" as defined in Regulation S. The Purchaser further makes the representations and warranties to the Company set forth on Exhibit C . Such Purchaser is not required to be registered as a broker-dealer under Section 15 of the Exchange Act and such Purchaser is not a broker-dealer, nor an affiliate of a broker-dealer.

购买人资格 。购买人应为规则S定义下的 "非美国主体"。购买人作出 附件C 所列的非美国主体的额外陈述和保证。购买人不需要是证券交易法第15条下的注册的券商，并且也不是券商或券商的关联人。

(c) Reliance on Exemptions . The Purchaser understands that the Units are being offered and sold to it in reliance upon specific exemptions from the registration requirements of United States federal and state securities laws and that the Company is relying upon the truth and accuracy of, and the Purchaser's compliance with, the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgments and understandings of the Purchaser set forth herein in order to determine the availability of such exemptions and the eligibility of the Purchaser to acquire the Units.

依赖于豁免 。购买人知道在此出售的证券单位是根据美国联邦和州证券法的登记注册要求的豁免出售的，公司依赖于购买人的声明、保证、同意、承认和认知的真实性和准确性，并对其的遵循，以决定这一豁免是否适用于购买人的购买证券单位行为。

(d) Information . The Purchaser and its advisors, if any, have had the opportunity to ask questions of management of the Company and its Subsidiaries and have been furnished with all information relating to the business, finances and operations of the Company and information relating to the offer and sale of the Units which have been requested by the Purchaser or its advisors. Neither such inquiries nor any other due diligence investigation conducted by the Purchaser or any of its advisors or representatives shall modify, amend or affect the Purchaser's right to rely on the representations and warranties of the Company contained herein. The Purchaser understands that its investment in the Units involves a significant degree of risk. The Purchaser further represents to the Company that the Purchaser's decision to enter into this Agreement has been based solely on the independent evaluation of the Purchaser and its representatives.

信息 。购买人以及其顾问有机会向公司和子公司的管理层就公司的经营、财务和运作以及与此出售证券单位有关的信息提问。购买人或其顾问所作的调查或尽职调查没有改变公司在此作出的陈述和保证。购买人明白他对证券单位的投资有风险，并确认他的投资是在其对投资进行独自评估的基础上作出的。

(e) Governmental Review . The Purchaser understands that no United States federal or state agency or any other government or governmental agency has passed upon or made any recommendation or endorsement of the Units.

政府审批 。购买人明白美国联邦或州政府或其他行政机构没有审批或推荐出售该证券单位。

(f) Transfer or Re-sale . The Purchaser understands that the sale or re-sale of the Units has not been and is not being registered under the Securities Act or any applicable state securities laws, and the Units may not be transferred unless (i) the Units are sold pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act, (ii) the Purchaser shall have delivered to the Company an opinion of counsel that shall be in form, substance and scope customary for opinions of counsel in comparable transactions to the effect that the Units to be sold or transferred may be sold or transferred pursuant to an exemption from such registration, which opinion shall be reasonably acceptable to the Company, (iii) the Units are sold or transferred to an "affiliate" (as defined in Rule 144 promulgated under the Securities Act (or a successor rule) (" Rule 144 ")) of the Purchaser who agrees to sell or otherwise transfer the Units only in accordance with this Section 2.2(f) and who is a non-US person, (iv) the Units are sold pursuant to Rule 144, or (v) the Units are sold pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act (or a successor rule) (" Regulation S "). Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything else contained herein to the contrary, the Units may be pledged as collateral in connection with a bona fide margin account or other lending arrangement.

转让或再出售 。购买人明白此证券单位不得根据证券法或适用的州证券法转让或再出售，除非 (i) 证券单位是在证券法下根据有效的登记申请书出售；(ii)购买人向公司递交合格的法律意见书，说明证券单位出售可以适用证券法下的豁免；(iii)证券是出售或转让给"关联人"（关联人的定义见证券法下144规则 "144规则"），该关联人再次进行出售的受让人满足此条限制的规定，并且为非美国人；或(v) 证券根据证券法下的规则S进行出售（"规则S"）。尽管有以上规定，证券单位可以质押或借贷。

(g) Legends . The Purchaser understands that the Units shall bear a restrictive legend in the form as set forth under Section 5.1 of this Agreement. The Purchaser understands that, until such time the Units may be sold pursuant to Rule 144 or Regulation S without any restriction as to the number of securities as of a particular date that can then be immediately sold, the Units may bear a restrictive legend in substantially the form set forth under Section 5.1 (and a stop-transfer order may be placed against transfer of the certificates evidencing such Units).

限制交易说明 。购买人明白证券单位带有此合同第5.1条下所列的交易限制。购买人明白，除非出售根据证券法进行登记，或可以适用144规则或规则S进行出售，证券单位应带有此限制交易说明(并且针对此证券单位的禁止转让令将有可能被颁布)。

(h) Residency . The Purchaser is a resident of the jurisdiction set forth immediately below such Purchaser's name on the signature pages hereto.

购买人居住地和受管辖地列于本协议的签字页。

(i) No General Solicitation . The Purchaser acknowledges that the Units were not offered to such Purchaser by means of any form of general or public solicitation or general advertising, or publicly disseminated advertisements or sales literature, including (i) any advertisement, article, notice or other communication published in any newspaper, magazine, or similar media, or broadcast over television or radio, or (ii) any seminar or meeting to which such Purchaser was invited by any of the foregoing means of communications.

无一般劝诱 。购买人承认公司要约出售证券单位没有采取一般或公众劝诱或一般广告或公众广告或销售讲座的方式，包括(i) 任何广告、文章、通知或其他通过报纸、杂志或其他类似媒体登出的信息，或者电视或无线电广播，或(ii)任何通过上述沟通方式邀请购买人参与的讲座或会议。

(j) Rule 144 . Such Purchaser understands that the Units must be held indefinitely unless such Units are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration is available. Such Purchaser acknowledges that such Purchaser is familiar with Rule 144 and Rule 144A, of the rules and regulations of the Commission, as amended, promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act (" Rule 144 "), and that such person has been advised that Rule 144 and Rule 144A, as applicable, permits resales only under certain circumstances. Such Purchaser understands that to the extent that Rule 144 or Rule 144A is not available, such Purchaser will be unable to sell any Units without either registration under the Securities Act or the existence of another exemption from such registration requirement.

规则144 。购买人明白证券单位的持有的时长是不确定的，除非股票经登记注册或登记注册被豁免。购买人承认其熟知规则144和规则144A， 并被告知根据规则144和规则144A，股票只有在特定的情况下才被允许出售；并且在不能适用规则144和规则144A时，如果证券单位没有登记注册或豁免，就不能出售。

(j) Brokers . Purchaser does not have any knowledge of any brokerage or finder's fees or commissions that are or will be payable by the Company to any broker, financial advisor or consultant, finder, placement agent, investment banker, bank or other person or entity with respect to the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.

融资代理 。据投资人所知，公司不需要支付任何其他融资代理、金融顾问、发现者、券商、投资银行、银行或其他个人或主体任何与本交易有关的中介费、发理费或佣金。

(k) Acquisition for Investment . The Purchaser is a "non-US person" as defined in Regulation S, acquiring the Units solely for the its own account for the purpose of investment and not with a view to or for sale in connection with a distribution to anyone.

投资目的 。购买人是符合规则S下定义的"非美国主体"，购买此合同下的证券单位仅出于其个人的投资目的，不是为了向其他人分销。

(l) Independent Investment Decision . Such Purchaser has independently evaluated the merits of its decision to purchase Units pursuant to this Agreement, and such Purchaser confirms that it has not relied on the advice of any other person's business and/or legal counsel in making such decision. Such Purchaser understands that nothing in this Agreement or any other materials presented by or on behalf of the Company to the Purchaser in connection with the purchase of the Units constitutes legal, tax or investment advice. Such Purchaser has consulted such legal, tax and investment advisors as it, in its sole discretion, has deemed necessary or appropriate in connection with its purchase of the Units.

独立的投资决定 。该购买人已根据本协议独立地评估其购买证券单位决定的优缺点，并且该购买人确认在其作出购买证券单位的决定时其并未依赖任何其他的商业和/或法律顾问的意见。该购买人理解本协议，或由公司、公司代表向购买人提交的任何与购买股票有关的材料绝不构成法律，税务或投资方面的建议。针对此购买证券单位的决定，该购买人已经咨询过在其全权决定下认为必要或适当的法律，税务和投资方面的顾问。

(m) Non-Affiliate . Such Purchaser is not an affiliate ("Affiliate") with respect to any Person (as defined herein), any other Person directly or indirectly Controlling, Controlled by, or under common Control (as defined herein) with such Person. "Control" of a Person means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of such Person, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract, or otherwise. "Controlled", "Controlling" and "under common Control with" have correlative meanings. Without limiting the foregoing a Person (the "Controlled Person") shall be deemed Controlled by (a) any other Person (the "10% Owner") (i) owning beneficially, as meant in Rule 13d-3 under the Exchange Act, securities entitling such Person to cast ten percent (10%) or more of the votes for election of directors or equivalent governing authority of the Controlled Person or (ii) entitled to be allocated or receive ten percent (10%) or more of the profits, losses, or distributions of the Controlled Person; (b) an officer, director, general partner, partner (other than a limited partner), manager, or member (other than a member having no management authority that is not a 10% Owner) of the Controlled Person; or (c) a spouse, parent, lineal descendant, sibling, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, or brother-in-law of an Affiliate of the Controlled Person or a trust for the benefit of an Affiliate of the Controlled Person or of which an Affiliate of the Controlled Person is a trustee. "Person" means an individual, corporation, partnership (including a general partnership, limited partnership or limited liability partnership), limited liability company, association, trust or other entity or organization, including a government, domestic or foreign, or political subdivision thereof, or an agency or instrumentality thereof.

ARTICLE III

第三条

Covenants

约定

The Company covenants with the Purchaser as follows, which covenants are for the benefit of the Purchaser and its permitted assignees (as defined herein).

出于购买人和他们的受让人的利益考虑，公司同意以下条款：

Section 3.1 Securities Compliance . The Company shall notify the Commission in accordance with its rules and regulations, of the transactions contemplated by any of this Agreement, and shall take all other necessary action and proceedings as may be required and permitted by applicable law, rule and regulation, for the legal and valid issuance of the Units to the Purchaser or subsequent holders.

第3.1节 符合证券法的规定 。公司应根据证券法的规定，向证监会通知申报交易文件，以及根据适用法律、法则和规则的要求，采取所有其他必需的行动和程序来有效合法的发行证券单位。

Section 3.2 Confidential Information . The Purchaser agrees that such Purchaser and its employees, agents and representatives will keep confidential and will not disclose, divulge or use (other than for purposes of monitoring its investment in the Company) any confidential information which such Purchaser may obtain from the Company pursuant to financial statements, reports and other materials submitted by the Company to such Purchaser pursuant to this Agreement, unless such information is known to the public through no fault of such Purchaser or his or its employees or representatives; provided, however, that a Purchaser may disclose such information (i) to its attorneys, accountants and other professionals in connection with their representation of such Purchaser in connection with such Purchaser's investment in the Company, (ii) to any prospective permitted transferee of the Units, so long as the prospective transferee agrees to be bound by the provisions of this Section 3.3, or (iii) to any general partner or affiliate of such Purchaser.

第3.2节 保密信息 。购买人同意其对于公司根据本协议和其他交易文件提供给购买人、购买人员工、代理事代理的财务报表、报告或其他材料中的内部信息会保密、不披露、不泄露或使用，除非该内部信息非因购买人的过错而为公众所知悉，但是购买人可以披露以下(i)向购买人的律师、会计和其他专业人士披露其向公司的投资；(ii) 只要未来的证券单位受让人受本协议第3.3条约束，可以向未来受让人披露；或(iii)向购买人的一般合伙人或关联人披露。

Section 3.3 Compliance with Laws . The Company shall comply to comply in all material respects, with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and orders, except where non-compliance could not reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect.

第3.3节 符合法律 。公司应在重大方面，符合相关的法律、法规、规则和命令的规定, 除非不符合不会对公司造成重大不利影响。

Section 3.4 Keeping of Records and Books of Account . The Company shall keep adequate records and books of account, in which complete entries will be made in accordance with GAAP consistently applied, reflecting all financial transactions of the Company, and in which, for each fiscal year, all proper reserves for depreciation, depletion, obsolescence, amortization, taxes, bad debts and other purposes in connection with its business shall be made.

第3.4节 记录和会计账册 。公司应保存充分的记录和会计账册，与一般会计准则的记录规则相符，反映公司的所有金融交易。

Section 3.5 [intentionally omitted]

Section 3.6 No Manipulation of Price . The Company will not take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or result in, or that has constituted or might reasonably be expected to constitute, the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any securities of the Company.

第3.6节 无操纵价格 。公司不会直接或间接采取任何行动，意图或导致，或构成或合理预期会构成对公司证券价格的稳定和操纵。

Section 3.7 Integration . The Company shall not sell, offer for sale or solicit offers to buy or otherwise negotiate in respect of any security (as defined in Section 2 of the Securities Act) that would be integrated with the offer or sale of the securities in a manner that would require the registration under the Securities Act of the sale of the securities or that would be integrated with the offer or sale of the securities for purposes of the rules and regulations of the New York Stock Exchange such that it would require shareholder approval prior to the closing of such other transaction unless shareholder approval is obtained before the closing of such subsequent transaction.

第3.7节 集成 。公司不应出售、提供出售或唆使购买公司任何证券，或针对公司任何证券的进行交涉（依据证券法第2节定义），从而使此证券与证券法下所规定的方式注册的其他提供出售或出售的证券向整合，或与相关交易进行交割前需根据纽约证券交易所要求需要由股东批准的证券向整合，除非此交易在交割前已获得股东批准。

Section 3.8 Intentionally left blank

Section 3.9 Use of Proceeds. The Company shall use the net proceeds from the sale of the Units hereunder for working capital and general corporate purposes and shall not use such proceeds: (a) for the redemption of any Ordinary Shares or Ordinary Shares Equivalents, or (b) in violation of FCPA or OFAC regulations.

第3.9节 所得款项用途 。公司应将本协议下出售证券单位的所得款项用于运营和公司日常支出，且不得将所得款项用于（a）赎回公司任何普通股或普通股等价物或（b）违反海外反腐败法或美国财政部海外资产控制法规。

For the purpose of this Agreement, the term "Ordinary Shares Equivalents" means any securities of the Company or the Subsidiaries which would entitle the holder thereof to acquire at any time Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, any debt, preferred stock, right, option, warrant or other instrument that is at any time convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or otherwise entitles the holder thereof to receive, Ordinary Shares.

仅就本协议而言，"普通股等价物"指公司或公司子公司任何授权持有人在任何时候可获得普通股的证券，包括但不限于，任何外债、优先股、权利、期权、权证或其他可以在任何时候可转换、可实行或可交换或使持有人在任何时候获得普通股的票据。

Section 3.10 Reporting Status. Until the date on which the Purchasers shall have sold all of the Units (the "Reporting Period"), the Company shall timely file all reports required to be filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, and the Company shall not terminate its status as an issuer required to file reports under the Exchange Act even if the Exchange Act or the rules and regulations thereunder would no longer require or otherwise permit such termination.

第3.10节 报告状态 。截止购买人将其证券单位全部出售的当天（"报告期限"）为止，公司应适时的相SEC提交交易法案下要求的所有文件并不应终止其在交易法下需提交相关报告的发行人身份，即便交易法或其他法律法规无此规定或对于其发行人身份的终止已被批准。

ARTICLE IV

第四条

CONDITIONS

条件

Section 4.1 Conditions Precedent to the Obligation of the Company to Sell the Units. The obligation hereunder of the Company to issue and sell the Units is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, at or before the Closing, of each of the conditions set forth below. These conditions are for the Company's sole benefit and may be waived by the Company at any time in its sole discretion.

第4.1节 公司出售股票的义务的前提条件 。在此协议下，公司仅在以下各条件在交割时或交割之前被满足或被放弃时，才承担发行并向购买人出售证券单位的义务。此等条件是基于公司的利益，公司可随时依据自己的决定选择放弃此等条件。

(a) Accuracy of the Purchaser's Representations and Warranties . The representations and warranties of the Purchaser in this Agreement shall be true and correct in all material respects as of the date when made and as of the Closing Date as though made at that time, except for representations and warranties that are expressly made as of a particular date, which shall be true and correct in all material respects as of such date.

购买人的陈述与保证的准确性 。此协议中购买人的陈述与保证以在各个重大方面都应真实并且准确，此真实性和准确性是针对协议签署时和交割日来衡量，但是若陈述和保证中明示说明了产生日期，则按照此日期来衡量。

(b) Performance by the Purchaser . The Purchaser shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all respects with all covenants, agreements and conditions required by this Agreement to be performed, satisfied or complied with by such Purchaser at or prior to the Closing.

购买人的履行 。在交割时或交割之前，购买人应在各方面履行，达到并符合购买人应履行，达到或符合此协议所必需的要求，合同和条件。

(c) No Injunction . No statute, rule, regulation, executive order, decree, ruling or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated or endorsed by any court or governmental authority of competent jurisdiction which prohibits the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.

无强制令 。任何有管辖权的法院或政府机构不得制定，通过，颁布或支持任何禁止此协议中所述交易发生的法条，规则，规章，可执行命令，法令，判决或强制令。

(d) Delivery of Purchase Price . The Purchase Price for the Units shall have been delivered to the Company.

购买价格的告知 。证券单位购买价格应已支付给公司。

(e) Delivery of this Agreement . This Agreement shall have been duly executed and delivered by the Purchaser to the Company.

合同的签署 。购买人应签署此合同并递交至公司。

(f) Receipt of NYSE's Approval . The Company shall receive from NYSE the approval of the supplemental listing application for the Units.

收到纽约证券交易所的批准 。公司应从纽约证券交易所收到对交易增发证券单位申请的批准。

Section 4.2 Conditions Precedent to the Obligation of the Purchaser to Purchase the Units. The obligation hereunder of the Purchaser to acquire and pay for the Units offered in Offering is subject to the satisfaction or waiver, at or before the Closing, of each of the conditions set forth below. These conditions are for the Purchaser's sole benefit and may be waived by such Purchaser at any time in its sole discretion.

第4.2节 购买人购买股票的义务的前提条件 。在此协议下，购买人仅在以下各个条件在交割时或交割之前被满足或被放弃时，才承担购买证券单位并支付的义务。此等条件是基于购买人的利益，并且购买人可随时自行决定选择放弃此等条件。

(a) Accuracy of the Company's Representations and Warranties . Each of the representations and warranties of the Company in this Agreement shall be true and correct in all respects as of the date when made and as of the Closing Date as though made at that time, except for representations and warranties that are expressly made as of a particular date, which shall be true and correct in all respects as of such date.

公司的陈述与保证的准确性 。此协议中公司的陈述与保证在各个重大方面都应真实并且准确，此真实性和准确性是针对协议签署时和交割日来判定，但是若陈述和保证中明示说明了做出日期，则按照此日期来判定。

(b) Performance by the Company . The Company shall have performed, satisfied and complied in all respects with all covenants, agreements and conditions required by this Agreement to be performed, satisfied or complied with by the Company at or prior to the Closing.

公司的履行 。在交割时或交割之前，公司应在各方面履行，满足并符合所有公司履行，满足或符合此协议所必需的合意，合同和条件。

(c) No Injunction . No statute, rule, regulation, executive order, decree, ruling or injunction shall have been enacted, entered, promulgated or endorsed by any court or governmental authority of competent jurisdiction which prohibits the consummation of any of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement.

无强制令 。任何有管辖权的法院或政府机构不得制定，通过，颁布或支持任何禁止此协议中所述交易发生的法条，规则，规章，可执行命令，法令，判决或强制令。

(d) No Proceedings or Litigation . No action, suit or proceeding before any arbitrator or any governmental authority shall have been commenced, and no investigation by any governmental authority shall have been threatened, against the Company, or any of the officers, directors or affiliates of the Company seeking to restrain, prevent or change the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, or seeking damages in connection with such transactions.

无诉讼程序或诉讼 。不得在任何仲裁员或任何政府机构提起任何诉讼，案件或诉讼程序；任何政府机构不得针对公司，或公司的任何管理人员，董事会成员或附属机构发起调查，试图限制，禁止或改变此协议所述的交易或要去与此类交易有关的损害赔偿。

(e) Certificates . The Company shall have executed and delivered to each Purchaser a shareholder statement for the Shares being acquired by such Purchaser and a Warrant immediately after the Closing to such address set forth next to each Purchaser with respect to the Closing.

证书 。公司应当在交割后立即签署并向每位购买人所购买的普通股与期权送达一份股东声明。送达地址依交割时购买人的地址为准。

(f) Resolutions . The Board of Directors of the Company shall have adopted resolution consistent with Section 2.1(b) hereof in a form reasonably acceptable to such Purchaser (the " Resolution ").

决议 。公司董事会应采纳与此协议中第2.1节(b)相一致的，在形式上可被此购买人合理的接受的决议（ " 决议 "）。

(g) Material Adverse Effect . No Material Adverse Effect shall have occurred at or before the Closing Date.

重大负面影响 。在交割日或交割日之前不得产生重大负面影响。

ARTICLE V

第五条

Stock Certificate Legend

股权证书上的说明

Section 5.1 Legend . Each of the Shares underlying the Units shall be stamped or otherwise imprinted with a legend substantially in the following form (in addition to any legend required by applicable state securities or "blue sky" laws):

第5.1节 限制交易说明 。每份证券单位中相应的普通股都应盖印或刻印有与下段文字基本相同的限制交易说明（此受限说明是对任何相关的州证券法或"蓝天"法下的限制交易说明的补充）：

"THE SECURITIES REPRESENTED HEREBY HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "1933 ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAW. THE HOLDER HEREOF, BY PURCHASING SUCH SECURITIES, AGREES FOR THE BENEFIT OF SOS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") THAT SUCH SECURITIES MAY BE OFFERED, SOLD, PLEDGED OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED ONLY (A) TO THE COMPANY, (B) PURSUANT TO AN EFFECTIVE REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE 1933 ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS AND REGULATIONS, (C) OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 904 OF REGULATION S UNDER THE 1933 ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS AND REGULATIONS, (D) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE 1933 ACT PROVIDED BY RULE 144 THEREUNDER, IF AVAILABLE, AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR (E) IN A TRANSACTION THAT DOES NOT REQUIRE REGISTRATION UNDER THE 1933 ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS, PROVIDED THAT, IN THE CASE OF (C), (D) OR (E), THE HOLDER HAS DELIVERED TO THE COMPANY AND THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT AN OPINION OF COUNSEL OF RECOGNIZED STANDING IN FORM AND SUBSTANCE REASONABLY SATISFACTORY TO THE COMPANY AND THE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT TO SUCH EFFECT. HEDGING TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE SECURITIES ARE PROHIBITED EXCEPT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE 1933 ACT"

此股权证书中的证券尚未按照1933年美国证券法（"1933法案"）或任何州证券法的要求进行登记。为了保障SOS Limited（"公司"）的利益，持有人同意其购买的证券只可以在如下情况被邀约，出售，质押或转让：(a) 与公司之间的交易，(b) 根据有效的1933法案规定的申报登记表，并符合任何适用的当地证券法律和法规下进行的交易，(c) 1933法案第904条规定下符合任何适用的当地证券法律法规的美国境外交易，(d) 符合1933法案第144条规定的登记豁免，并符合任何适用的州证券法的交易, 或者 (e)不需要按照1933法案的要求登记，并符合任何适用的州证券法的交易--前提是在(c)，(d)或(e)所述的情况下，持有人已向公司，公司注册处以及过户代理人交付了符合他们要求的有关公认地位的法律意见书。此外，除非符合1933法案的要求，此股权证书中的证券不可以被用来进行对冲交易。

ARTICLE VI

第六条

Indemnification

补偿

Section 6.1 General Indemnity . The Company agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Purchaser (and their respective directors, officers, managers, partners, members, shareholders, affiliates, agents, successors and assigns) from and against any and all losses, liabilities, deficiencies, costs, damages and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees, charges and disbursements) incurred by the Purchaser as a result of any inaccuracy in or breach of the representations, warranties or covenants made by the Company herein. The Purchaser, severally but not jointly, agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and its directors, officers, affiliates, agents, successors and assigns from and against any and all losses, liabilities, deficiencies, costs, damages and expenses (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys' fees, charges and disbursements) incurred by the Company as a result of any inaccuracy in or breach of the representations, warranties or covenants made by such Purchaser herein. The maximum aggregate liability of the Purchaser pursuant to its indemnification obligations under this Article VI shall not exceed the portion of the Purchase Price paid by the Purchaser hereunder. In no event shall any "Indemnified Party" (as defined below) be entitled to recover consequential or punitive damages resulting from a breach or violation of this Agreement.

第6.1节 常规补偿 。公司同意补偿购买人（及其各自的董事会成员，高级职员，管理层人员，合伙人，成员，股东，附属机构，代理人，继承人和子实体）并保证其免受任何及所有的损失，责任，短缺，费用，损害赔偿和花销（包括但不限于，合理的律师费），以上所有损失都由购买人承担的，因公司做出的保证，陈述和协议中的不准确或违反了其中条款而产生。购买人同意分别但不连带的补偿公司及其董事会成员，附属机构，代理人，继承者和子实体，并使其免受任何及所有的损失，责任，短缺，费用，损害赔偿和花销（包括但不限于，合理的律师费），以上所有损失是由公司承担的，因购买人做出的保证，陈述和协议中的不准确或违反了其中条款而产生。购买人依此第6.1条中所述补偿而承担的最大的总责任不得超过此购买人所支付的购买价格。任何"受补偿方" （定义见下）不得享有因违反此协议而引起的间接损害赔偿或惩罚性损害赔偿。

Section 6.2 Indemnification Procedure . Any party entitled to indemnification under this Article VI (an " Indemnified Party ") will give written notice to the indemnifying party of any matters giving rise to a claim for indemnification; provided , that the failure of any party entitled to indemnification hereunder to give notice as provided herein shall not relieve the indemnifying party of its obligations under this Article VI except to the extent that the indemnifying party is actually prejudiced by such failure to give notice. In case any action, proceeding or claim is brought against an Indemnified Party in respect of which indemnification is sought hereunder, the indemnifying party shall be entitled to participate in and, unless in the reasonable judgment of the Indemnified Party a conflict of interest between it and the indemnifying party may exist with respect of such action, proceeding or claim, to assume the defense thereof with counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnified Party. In the event that the indemnifying party advises an Indemnified Party that it will contest such a claim for indemnification hereunder, or fails, within thirty (30) days of receipt of any indemnification notice to notify, in writing, such person of its election to defend, settle or compromise, at its sole cost and expense, any action, proceeding or claim (or discontinues its defense at any time after it commences such defense), then the Indemnified Party may, at its option, defend, settle or otherwise compromise or pay such action or claim. In any event, unless and until the indemnifying party elects in writing to assume and does so assume the defense of any such claim, proceeding or action, the Indemnified Party's costs and expenses arising out of the defense, settlement or compromise of any such action, claim or proceeding shall be losses subject to indemnification hereunder. The Indemnified Party shall cooperate fully with the indemnifying party in connection with any negotiation or defense of any such action or claim by the indemnifying party and shall furnish to the indemnifying party all information reasonably available to the Indemnified Party which relates to such action or claim. The indemnifying party shall keep the Indemnified Party fully apprised at all times as to the status of the defense or any settlement negotiations with respect thereto. If the indemnifying party elects to defend any such action or claim, then the Indemnified Party shall be entitled to participate in such defense with counsel of its choice at its sole cost and expense. The indemnifying party shall not be liable for any settlement of any action, claim or proceeding effected without its prior written consent, provided , however , that the indemnifying party shall be liable for any settlement if the indemnifying party is advised of the settlement but fails to respond to the settlement within thirty (30) days of receipt of such notification. Notwithstanding anything in this Article VI to the contrary, the indemnifying party shall not, without the Indemnified Party's prior written consent, settle or compromise any claim or consent to entry of any judgment in respect thereof which imposes any future obligation on the Indemnified Party or which does not include, as an unconditional term thereof, the giving by the claimant or the plaintiff to the Indemnified Party of a release from all liability in respect of such claim. The indemnification required by this Article VI shall be made by periodic payments of the amount thereof during the course of investigation or defense, as and when bills are received or expense, loss, damage or liability is incurred, so long as the Indemnified Party irrevocably agrees to refund such moneys if it is ultimately determined by a court of competent jurisdiction that such party was not entitled to indemnification. The indemnity agreements contained herein shall be in addition to (a) any cause of action or similar rights of the Indemnified Party against the indemnifying party or others, and (b) any liabilities the indemnifying party may be subject to pursuant to the law.

第6.2节 补偿程序 。任何依据此第六条有权享有补偿的当事方（"受补偿方"）应就任何因此补偿而引出的诉讼请求向补偿方发出书面通知； 前提是 ，若受补偿方未能发出此通知，补偿方仍需承担其在此第六条下的补偿责任，除非此不作为会对补偿方产生不公正结果。在就此补偿而向受补偿方提出的任何诉讼，诉讼程序或诉讼请求中，补偿方应有权参与其中并与法律顾问一起提出受补偿方合理的觉得满意的抗辩，除非依据受补偿方的合理的判断，存在利益冲突，并且补偿方很可能在此诉讼，诉讼程序或诉讼请求中胜出。若补偿方告知受补偿方其将应诉，或在收到任何关于补偿的通知后的三十（30）天内未能书面通知受补偿方其将选择自费应诉，调解或折中方式（或在应诉后的任何时候停止抗辩），则受补偿方可自由选择应诉，调解或其它折中方法，或支付此诉讼或诉讼请求的费用。在任何情况下，除非补偿方书面选择并确已开始抗辩，因此抗辩，调节或折中方式而产生的受补偿方的费用和花销应为可依此条款补偿的款项。受补偿方应就此诉讼或诉讼请求的协商或抗辩与补偿方全力合作，并向补偿方提供受补偿方可合理获取的与此诉讼或诉讼请求相关的所有信息。补偿方应将抗辩或任何调解协商的进展情况及时通知受补偿 方。若补偿方选择应诉此诉讼或诉讼请求，则受补偿方应有权自费与法律顾问参与到此抗辩中。补偿方不因任何未获其书面同意便生效的调解而承担责任， 但是 ，若已将调解告知补偿方，但补偿方未能在收到此通知的三十（30）天内回应，则补偿方应对此调解承担责任。除非与此第六条规定相冲突，若未得到受补偿方的事先书面同意，补偿方不得同意调解或采用折中方式或同意任何要求受补偿方承担任何将来义务的判决或者不包含要求起诉方或原告免除所有受补偿方与此诉讼请求相关的所有责任这一无条件条款的判决。只要受补偿方同意（此同意为不可撤回）若适格法律管辖区的法院最终判定此当事方无权获得补偿，受补偿方将退还此所有补偿，则在调查或抗辩过程中收到的账单的款项，或在此期间产生的花销，损失，损害赔偿或责任的补偿应分期支付。此补偿协议是以下权利的补充（a）受补偿方针对补偿方所享有的任何诉因，及（b）任何补偿方可能依法承担的责任。

ARTICLE VII

第七条

Miscellaneous

其他条款

Section 7.1 Fees and Expenses . Except as otherwise set forth in this Agreement, each party shall pay the fees and expenses of its advisors, counsel, accountants and other experts, if any, and all other expenses, incurred by such party incident to the negotiation, preparation, execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement.

第7.1节 费用和花销 。除此协议所述，各当事方应自行支付其顾问，会计师和其他专家的费用和花销，以及所有其他与协商，准备，执行，送达和履行此协议有关的花销。

Section 7.2 Specific Enforcement, Consent to Jurisdiction .

第7.2节 特别履行，同意接受司法管辖 。

(a) The Company and the Purchaser acknowledge and agree that irreparable damage would occur in the event that any of the provisions of this Agreement were not performed in accordance with their specific terms or were otherwise breached. It is accordingly agreed that the parties shall be entitled to an injunction or injunctions to prevent or cure breaches of the provisions of this Agreement and to enforce specifically the terms and provisions hereof or thereof, this being in addition to any other remedy to which any of them may be entitled by law or equity.

公司和购买人承认并同意一旦发生无法补救的损失，不得要求此协议的特别履行。双方也就此同意各方都有权要求强制令以阻止或消除此协议的违约情况，并要求执行此协议中的具体条款，此救济是对任何依据法律或衡平法可适用的救济的补充。

(b) Each of the Company and the Purchaser hereby irrevocably submits to the jurisdiction of the United States District Court sitting in the Southern District of New York and the courts of the State of New York located in New York county for the purposes of any suit, action or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby. Each of the Company and the Purchaser consents to process being served in any such suit, action or proceeding by mailing a copy thereof via registered or certified mail or overnight delivery (with evidence of delivery) to such party at the address in effect for notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. Nothing in this Section 7.2 shall affect or limit any right to serve process in any other manner permitted by law. Each party hereby irrevocably waives personal service of process and consents to process being served in any such suit, action or proceeding by mailing a copy thereof to such party at the address for such notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. The Company hereby appoints Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, with offices at 950 Third Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10022 as its agent for service of process in New York. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to limit in any way any right to serve process in any manner permitted by law.

公司和购买人就所有因此协议或其所述的交易而产生的诉讼或诉讼程序，接受位于纽约州南区的美国巡回法院以及位于纽约郡的纽约州法院的管辖。公司和购买人同意在此类诉讼中送达服务可通过使用挂号信或第二日送达服务（需有送达的证明）或电子邮件、电话传真将依此协议所需的通知复印件送达至有效的地址，并同意此类送达是良好有效的法律文书送达和通知。第7.2节不得影响或限制任何其他法律允许的送达方式。各当事方就此放弃对个人送达法律文书的要求，同意以邮寄作为法律文书送达方式，并同意此类送达是良好有效的法律文书送达和通知。公司就此指定翰博文律师事务所（950 Third Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10022）为文书送达的代理人。此条款不得限制任何其他法律所允许的有关法律文书送达的权利。

Section 7.3 Entire Agreement; Amendment . This Agreement contains the entire understanding and agreement of the parties with respect to the matters covered hereby and, except as specifically set forth herein, neither the Company nor any of the Purchaser makes any representations, warranty, covenant or undertaking with respect to such matters and they supersede all prior understandings and agreements with respect to said subject matter, all of which are merged herein. No provision of this Agreement may be waived or amended other than by a written instrument signed by the Company and the Purchaser, and no provision hereof may be waived other than by a written instrument signed by the party against whom enforcement of any such waiver is sought.

第7.3节 合同的完整性；修正 。此协议中包含了合同各方对此协议的相关事项的完整理解和合意，除非此协议中明确指明，公司或购买人没有对此协议中所述事项做出其他任何陈述，保证，协议或承诺；针对所述事项的所有先前的理解和合意都合并到此协议中，并被此协议所取代。若无公司和购买人的书面同意，此协议的任何条款不得被取消或修改。

Section 7.4 Notices . All notices, demands, consents, requests, instructions and other communications to be given or delivered or permitted under or by reason of the provisions of this Agreement or in connection with the transactions contemplated hereby shall be in writing and shall be deemed to be delivered and received by the intended recipient as follows: (i) if personally delivered, on the business day of such delivery (as evidenced by the receipt of the personal delivery service), (ii) if mailed certified or registered mail return receipt requested, two (2) business days after being mailed, (iii) if delivered by overnight courier (with all charges having been prepaid), on the business day of such delivery (as evidenced by the receipt of the overnight courier service of recognized standing), or (iv) if delivered by facsimile transmission, on the business day of such delivery if sent by 6:00 p.m. in the time zone of the recipient, or if sent after that time, on the next succeeding business day (as evidenced by the printed confirmation of delivery generated by the sending party's telecopier machine). If any notice, demand, consent, request, instruction or other communication cannot be delivered because of a changed address of which no notice was given (in accordance with this Section 7.4), or the refusal to accept same, the notice, demand, consent, request, instruction or other communication shall be deemed received on the second business day the notice is sent (as evidenced by a sworn affidavit of the sender). All such notices, demands, consents, requests, instructions and other communications will be sent to the following addresses or facsimile numbers as applicable:

第7.4节 通知 。所有通知，要求，同意，请求，指示和其他因此协议需要或允许的交流或与此协议中的交易相关的交流应以书面形式出现，在以下情况中，应被视为已送达并由预期的接收者收取：（i）若人力递送，则是递送的工作日（以人力递送服务的收据为证），（ii）若由要求回执的挂号信邮寄，则为邮寄后的两（2）个工作日，（iii）若使用第二日送达的快递服务（预付所有费用），则为递送的工作日（以具有一定公信力的第二日送达服务的收据为证），或（iv）若通过传真，且在收信人当地时间下午六点前发出的，为传真当天，若在其他时间，则为下一个工作日（以发送方传真机器打印的确认发送的通知为证）。若任何通知，要求，同意，请求，指示和其他交流因地址改变且未事前通知（须符合第7.4节要求），或者拒绝接收，则此通知，要求，同意，请求，指示和其他交流应视为在通知发出的第二个工作受到（以发送方的宣誓书为证）。所有此类通知，要求，同意，请求，指示和其他交流应递送至以下地址或传真号码：

If to the Company:

若至公司：

Building 6, East Seaview Park, 298 Haijing Road, Yinzhu Street

West Coast New District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province 266400

People's Republic of China

Attn: Mr. Yandai Wang, CEO

Telephone No.: +0311-80910921

with copies (which shall not constitute notice) to:

同时复印件（不构成通知）寄至：

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC

950 Third Avenue, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Attn: Joan Wu, Esq.

Email: jwu@htflawyers.com

If to Purchasers:

如至购买人：

The addresses listed on Exhibit B

在附件B中列明的地址

Any party hereto may from time to time change its address for notices by giving at least ten (10) days written notice of such changed address to the other party hereto.

任何当事方可时常更改通知所用的地址，但需提前十（10）天以书面形式告知另一方。

Section 7.5 Waivers . No waiver by any party of any default with respect to any provision, condition or requirement of this Agreement shall be deemed to be a continuing waiver in the future or a waiver of any other provisions, condition or requirement hereof, nor shall any delay or omission of any party to exercise any right hereunder in any manner impair the exercise of any such right accruing to it thereafter.

第7.5节 豁免 。任何一方关于对某一条款，条件或要求违约的豁免不能视为未来或对其他条款，条件或要求的豁免。

Section 7.6 Headings . The section headings contained in this Agreement (including, without limitation, section headings and headings in the exhibits and schedules) are inserted for reference purposes only and shall not affect in any way the meaning, construction or interpretation of this Agreement. Any reference to the masculine, feminine, or neuter gender shall be a reference to such other gender as is appropriate. References to the singular shall include the plural and vice versa.

第7.6节 编号 。此协议中的编号（包括但不限于各节编号以及附表和清单中的编号）仅是出于引用方便的考虑，不影响此协议的释义，解释或理解。任何分性别或不分性别的指代都应包括所有性别的指代。任何单数名词包应包括其相对应的复数名词，反之亦然。

Section 7.7 Successors and Assigns . This Agreement may not be assigned by a party hereto without the prior written consent of the Company or the Purchaser, as applicable, provided , however , that, subject to federal and state securities laws, a Purchaser may assign its rights and delegate its duties hereunder in whole or in part to an affiliate or to a third party acquiring all or substantially all of its Units in a private transaction without the prior written consent of the Company or the other Purchaser, after notice duly given by such Purchaser to the Company provided , that no such assignment or obligation shall affect the obligations of such Purchaser hereunder and that such assignee agrees in writing to be bound, with respect to the transferred securities, by the provisions hereof that apply to the Purchaser. The provisions of this Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon the respective permitted successors and assigns of the parties. Nothing in this Agreement, express or implied, is intended to confer upon any party other than the parties hereto or their respective successors and assigns any rights, remedies, obligations or liabilities under or by reason of this Agreement, except as expressly provided in this Agreement.

第7.7节 继承者和子实体 。若未获得公司和购买人的事前书面同意，各当事方公司不得转让本协议； 但是 ，依据联邦和州的证券法或交易文件所述，在未获得公司或其他购买人的事前书面同意下，但此购买人告知公司之后，购买人可向附属机构或在非公开交易中收购了其全部或基本全部证券单位的第三方转让其全部或部分权利及义务； 但是 ，此权利或义务的转让会影响此购买人在协议下的义务，此受转让者书面同意就被转让的证券以及接受此协议中适用于此购买人的条款的约束力。此协议的条款对允许的各继承者和子实体具有约束力。除在此协议中明示之外，此协议的条款，明示或暗含的，都不赋予除协议中的当事方及其各自的继承者和子实体任何权利，救济，义务或责任。

Section 7.8 Governing Law . This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York. This Agreement shall be interpreted or construed with any presumption against the party causing this Agreement to be drafted.

第7.8节 适用法律 。此协议应根据纽约州的州内法执行和解释。此协议适用"对起草人不利"的原则。

Section 7.9 Survival . The representations and warranties of the Company and the Purchaser shall survive the execution and delivery hereof and the Closing hereunder for a period of three (3) years following the Closing Date.

第7.9节 存续 。公司和购买人的保证与陈述在此协议签署和送达后继续有效，有效期为交割日之后的三年。

Section 7.10 Counterparts . This Agreement may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and, all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same Agreement and shall become effective when counterparts have been signed by each party and delivered to the other parties hereto, it being understood that all parties need not sign the same counterpart. In the event that any signature is delivered by facsimile transmission, such signature shall create a valid binding obligation of the party executing (or on whose behalf such signature is executed) the same with the same force and effect as if such facsimile signature were the original thereof.

第7.10节 副本 。此协议可在多个副本上签署，每一份副本都可视为原件，所有副本都可视为同一协议并且在各方签署并送达本协议另一方时生效，当事方无需签署每一份副本。若签名是通过传真发送，此传真签名对签署方的约束力与将此传真签名视为原件的约束力相同

Section 7.11 Severability . The provisions of this Agreement are severable and, in the event that any court of competent jurisdiction shall determine that any one or more of the provisions or part of the provisions contained in this Agreement shall, for any reason, be held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable in any respect, such invalidity, illegality or unenforceability shall not affect any other provision or part of a provision of this Agreement and such provision shall be reformed and construed as if such invalid or illegal or unenforceable provision, or part of such provision, had never been contained herein, so that such provisions would be valid, legal and enforceable to the maximum extent possible.

第7.11节 可分割性 。此协议中的条款具有可分割性，若具有适格管辖权的法院判定此协议和交易文件中的任意条款无效，不合法或不可执行，其他条款的效力不受影响，并且在解释此有效条款时，应将无效的条款视为不存在，以便有效条款能在最大程度上被执行。

Section 7.12 Individual Capacity . Each Purchaser enters into this Agreement on its own capacity, and not as a group with other Purchasers. Each Purchaser, severally but not jointly, makes representations and warranties contained under this Agreement.

第7.12节 个人名义 。各购买人是以其个人名义签署此合同，而非与其他购买人为一个团体。各购买人，独立地而非联合地，作出此合约下包含的陈述和保证。

Section 7.13 Termination . This Agreement may be terminated prior to Closing by mutual written agreement of the Purchaser and the Company.

第7.13节 终止 。此协议可在交割前由购买人和公司双方书面同意终止。

Section 7.14. Language . The Agreement is in both English and Chinese, which both have binding effects. If there is any conflict between the English and Chinese language, English language prevails.

第7.14节 语言 。本协议含有英文和中文，英文和中文都有约束力。如两个语言版本有冲突，以英文版本为准。

[Signature Page of the Company]

[公司的签字页]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized officer as of the date first above written.

在此各方确认和签署。

The Company: SOS LIMITED. 公司 By: Name: Yandai Wang 王燕代 Title: Chief Executive Officer 首席执行官

Signature Page of the Purchaser

购买人签字页

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Purchaser has caused this Agreement to be duly executed individually or by its authorized officer or member as of the date first above written.

购买人在此确认和同意协议的条款，并有效签署该协议。

The Purchaser: 购买人: By: 签字 Name: 名称

Number of Units Purchased （购买的证券单位数）: ___________________

Total Purchase Price（购买价格）: ($ [ ] 购买证券单位数) ___________________

Address and Contacts of Purchaser

购买人的地址和联系方式

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

_________________________________

Telephone（电话）:

Fax（传真）:

Email（电子邮箱）:

26