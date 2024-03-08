By Chris Wack

Shares of SOS were up 8% at $2.33 after the company said that between January 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024, it has mined a total of 29.434 bitcoin.

The blockchain and cryptocurrency company said that through its majority-owned joint venture, FD, it operates 726 Thor miner S99 at its Wisconsin super-computing center and 1,086 Thor miner S99 at its Texas super-computer center.

Assuming a per-unit price of $61,000, the total BTC output value for these centers was $1.8 million.

Bitcoin was trading at $68,755 at 10:05 a.m. ET, up 59% in the past month and 244% in the past 12 months.

FD also has 7400 S19 XP miners in the Texas site, which has a 42-megawatt capability. Since March 2023, the company has generated $5 million in hosting revenues.

