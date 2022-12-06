Advanced search
SOS LIMITED

SOS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K

12/06/2022
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

SOS Limited, a Cayman Islands company (the "Company") held its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, December 5, 2022, at Building 6, East Seaview Park, 298 Haijing Road, Yinzhu Street, West Coast New District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province 266400, People's Republic of China. Holders of a total of 3,135,841,955 shares (consisting of 2,965,786,409 Class A Ordinary Shares and 170,055,546 Class B Ordinary Shares), out of a total of 3,158,626,378 Shares (consisting of 2,985,573,853 Class A Ordinary Shares and 173,052,525 Class B Ordinary Shares) issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting and therefore constituting a quorum of more than a third of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the annual general meeting of shareholders as of the record date of October 17, 2022. Each Class A Ordinary Share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B Ordinary Share is entitled to ten votes. The final voting results for each matter submitted to a vote of shareholders at the meeting are as follows:

1. Re-election of directors

The following individuals were re-elected as directors to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, to hold office for a one-year term subject to renewal at the Company's next annual general meeting.

Director's Name For Against
Yandai Wang 4,588,269,869 73,814,500
Li Sing Leung 4,569,491,869 92,633,000
Russell Krauss 4,574,378,369 87,656,000
Douglas L. Brown 4,574,249,369 87,775,000
Ronggang (Jonathan) Zhang 4,572,066,369 89,965,000
Wenbin Wu 4,569,999,369 91,441,000
2. To ratify the selection of Audit Alliance LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

The shareholders approved the proposal.

For Against Abstain
4,607,890,369 55,431,500 3,020,000
3. To approve and adopt the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan

The shareholders approved the proposal.

For Against Abstain
4,549,802,369 112,498,500 4,041,000
4. To approve and adopt a Securities Purchase Agreement and related transactions providing for the disposition by the Company of 100% of the outstanding shares of S International Group Limited, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and a business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, to S International Holdings Limited, a Cayman exempt company, in exchange for $17 million.

The shareholders approved the proposal.

For Against Abstain
4,584,157,369 77,173,500 5,011,000

Disclaimer

SOS Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
