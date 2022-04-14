Log in
04/13
02:35aSOSANDAR : Board Appointment
PU
04/06TRANSCRIPT : Sosandar Plc, 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 06, 2022
CI
04/06Sosandar Plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
Sosandar : Board Appointment

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Sosandar, the online women's fashion brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Wragg as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Jon is an experienced senior executive with a track record of driving growth in consumer businesses through digital channels. He has worked with global brands across multiple product categories, with substantial experience in the fashion industry, leading own brand development and the management of premium brands.

From April 2014 to September 2021, Jon held a number of executive roles with Superdry plc, including e-Commerce and Wholesale Director and Global Wholesale Director. During his time at Superdry Jon oversaw rapid sales and profit growth with e-commerce sales tripling in three years; and sales doubling in the larger Wholesale division over three years. In addition, he helped establish global partnerships through which circa 500 franchise stores were opened across 65 countries.

Prior to this, Jon spent seven years at ASDA WalMart and 26 years at Littlewoods SDG Ltd (now The Very Group) where he led a team of 260 to develop, procure and trade the product portfolio of a £1bn business and was responsible for creating a portfolio of new web-based niche businesses.

Jon is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Manchester Airport Group, appointed in part for his digital experience, and is a member of the company's Audit, Nomination and Corporate & Social Responsibilities Committees.

Bill Murray, Non-Executive Chairman commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Jon to the Board of Sosandar. Jon brings extensive experience in fashion retail, partnerships and leveraging digital capabilities. He was at Littlewoods when online fashion retailing first came to prominence and has vast knowledge of running a successful e-commerce business. We look forward to benefitting from his guidance over the coming years as the Group continues to execute on its growth strategy and looks to realise its vision of becoming the go-to one-stop shop for fashion forward women."

Enquiries

Sosandar plc

www.sosandar.com

Julie Lavington / Ali Hall, Joint CEOs

c/o Alma PR

Steve Dilks, CFO

Singer Capital Markets

Peter Steel / Tom Salvesen / Kailey Aliyar

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Alma PR Limited (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett / Susie Hudson / Sam Modlin

[email protected]

Appendix: disclosures required pursuant to Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies

Jonathan (Jon) Leslie Wragg (aged 62) is currently, or has during the past five years been, a director of the following companies:

Current directorships or partnerships

Previous directorships or partnerships

Manchester Airport Holdings Ltd

Anatwine Limited (currently trading as Tradebyte Software Limited)

Superdry Germany GmbH Niederlassung Salzburg

SuperGroup Belgium NV

SuperGroup Belgium Finance NV

SuperGroup Europe BVBA

SD 1 ApS

SD 2 ApS

SuperDry Retail Denmark

SuperGroup Nordic and Baltic, A/5

Superdry France

Horace Sarl

Superdry Germany GmbH

Superdry HongKong Limited

SuperGroup Netherlands BV

SuperGroup Netherlands Retail BV

Superdry Norway A/5

DKH Retail Limited

SuperGroup Retail Spain S.L.U.

SuperGroup Sweden AB

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Sosandar plc

Sosandar is one of the fastest growing women's fashion brands in the UK targeting style conscious women who have graduated from price-led alternatives. The Company offers this underserved audience fashion-forward, affordable, quality clothing to make them feel sexy, feminine and chic. The business sells predominantly own-label exclusive product designed in-house.

Sosandar's product range is diverse, providing its customers with an array of choice for all occasions across all women's fashion categories. The company sells through Sosandar.com and has brand partnerships in place with Next, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and The Very Group.

Sosandar's strategy is to continue growing brand awareness and expand its customer database whilst also further driving its high levels of customer retention. This is achieved through its exceptional products, seamless customer experience and impactful, lifestyle marketing activities all of which is underpinned by combining innovation with data analysis.

Sosandar was founded in 2016 and listed on AIM in 2017. More information is available at www.sosandar-ir.com

Disclaimer

Sosandar plc published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
