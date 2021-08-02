Log in
Sosandar : DiscovOre Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/02/2021 | 09:40am EDT
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

DiscovOre plc

(To be renamed Oscillate plc)

AQSE: ORE

(“Company”)

The Company announces that on 2 August 2021, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Non-Executive Chairman, bought 500,000 ordinary shares of the Company, at an aggregate price of 2.25 pence per share.

Following the above transaction, Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi has a direct beneficial interest in the Company’s share capital of 7,000,000 ordinary shares representing 3.32% of the issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (Director)
Conrad Windham (Director)
Direct Office Line: +44 (0) 20 3778 0755

Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller & Mark Anwyl
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name   DiscovOre plc
b) LEI
213800OGUKNP4BM2CS88
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in DiscovOre plc

Identification code (ISIN) for DiscovOre plc ordinary shares: GB00BJN5JS53
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
2.25p 500,000 shares
 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2 August 2021
f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market

