SOSANDAR PLC

(ORE)
09/04 11:35:04 am
15.75 GBX   +1.61%
02:20aSOSANDAR : Notice of AGM
PU
03/02SOSANDAR : Result of General Meeting and Director/PDMR transactions
PU
03/02SOSANDAR : Result of GM & Director/PDMR transactions
PU
Sosandar : Notice of AGM

09/07/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Sosandar, the online women's fashion brand, announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting has been published and posted to shareholders, and is available to be viewed on, or downloaded from, the Company's corporate website at www.sosandar-ir.com/.

In light of the UK Government's Stay Alert measures to contain COVID-19, this year's AGM will be a closed meeting and shareholders will not be able to attend. The AGM will be held on Thursday 1 October 2020 commencing at 10.00 a.m. Shareholders are asked to cast their votes by proxy and provide voting instructions in advance of the AGM.

The Group is committed to constructive engagement with all of its shareholders and they are invited to submit questions in advance of the AGM by emailing them to [email protected] Responses to questions of common interest will be made available on our website at www.sosandar-ir.com/ as soon as practical following the meeting.

Enquiries

Sosandar plc www.sosandar.com
Julie Lavington / Ali Hall, Joint CEOs c/o Alma PR
Shore Capital +44 (0) 20 7408 4090
Patrick Castle / Mark Percy / James Thomas
Alma PR Limited (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3405 0205
Rebecca Sanders-Hewett / Susie Hudson / Sam Modlin [email protected]

About Sosandar PLC

Sosandar is an online womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion-conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

Sosandar's founders are Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, who previously launched and ran high street fashion magazine Look, as editor and publishing director respectively. They have a combined experience of over 35 years in the fashion industry, including in the design, manufacture and sale of fashion ranges for some of the UK's high street retailers, including Debenhams, Office, Oasis and JD Williams.

More information is available at www.sosandar-ir.com

Disclaimer

Sosandar plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 06:19:02 UTC
