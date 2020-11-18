Log in
02:13aSOSANDAR : Notice of Half Year Results
PU
10/15SOSANDAR : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/07SOSANDAR : Half Year Trading Update
PU
Sosandar : Notice of Half Year Results

11/18/2020 | 02:13am EST

Sosandar, the online women's fashion brand, will announce its results for the six-month period to 30 September 2020 on 1 December 2020.

Following the results Sosandar will be hosting webinars for analysts and retail investors on 1 December at 9am and 12pm respectively. If you would like to register, please contact: [email protected]

Enquiries

Sosandar plc

www.sosandar.com

Julie Lavington / Ali Hall, Joint CEOs

c/o Alma PR

Shore Capital (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7408 4090

Patrick Castle / James Thomas / Michael McGloin

Alma PR Limited (Financial PR)

+44 (0) 20 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett / Susie Hudson / Sam Modlin

[email protected]

About Sosandar PLC

Sosandar is an online womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion-conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

Sosandar's founders are Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, who previously launched and ran high street fashion magazine Look, as editor and publishing director respectively. They have a combined experience of over 35 years in the fashion industry, including in the design, manufacture and sale of fashion ranges for some of the UK's high street retailers, including Debenhams, Office, Oasis and JD Williams.

More information is available at www.sosandar-ir.com

Disclaimer

Sosandar plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:12:06 UTC
