Sosandar PLC - Cheshire, England-based online women's fashion brand - Reports results for year ended March 31. Revenue up 9.0% to GBP46.3 million from GBP42.5 million the year prior. Swings to pretax loss, however, of GBP332,000 compared to profit of GBP1.6 million a year prior. Administrative costs increase to GBP27.0 million from GBP22.2 million. On more recent trading, encouraged by gross margin growth of 670 basis points to 63.4% in first quarter of financial 2025, compared to 56.7% a year prior. Has also implemented during first-quarter an 80% reduction in online price promotional activity compared to last year. Says will continue to prioritise margin enhancement and expects enhanced brand presence and sales mix through online business to deliver revenue growth moving forward.

Chief Executives Ali Hall and Julie Lavington said: "We are incredibly excited about the future, as we open our first physical retail stores, continue to take the Sosandar brand to more customers across the UK and worldwide, and move further towards reaching our strategic goals of delivering a pretax profit margin of at least 10% and [GBP100 million plus] revenues in the medium term."

Current share price: 10.05 pence

12-month change: down 57%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.