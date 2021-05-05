Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sosandar Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORE   GB00BDGS8G04

SOSANDAR PLC

(ORE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/04 11:35:04 am
21.75 GBX   -2.90%
02:09aSOSANDAR  : Board Changes
PU
04/29SOSANDAR  : DiscovOre Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/28SOSANDAR  : DiscovOre Plc - £3,5m Fundraise, Psychedelic Investments, Board
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sosandar : Board Changes

05/05/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sosandar, the online women's fashion brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Dilks to the Company's Board as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Steve joined Sosandar in September 2020 as Finance Director after spending 11 years with Regatta, the outdoor apparel business, latterly in the role of Finance Director.

In addition, following Steve's appointment to the Board, Mark Collingbourne, Group Finance Director, will transition to the position of Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Bill Murray, Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

'I am very pleased to welcome Steve to the Board of Sosandar. He hit the ground running as soon as he joined last year and, since then, his experience and expertise have added significant value to the business. As Finance Director and now as CFO, Steve provides great confidence to the Board, offers substantial commercial contributions and is proving to be a great asset to the business.

I would also like to thank Mark, who has been Group Financial Director of the Company since its IPO in 2017, on behalf of the founders and the rest of the Board for his enormous contribution over the last three and a half years.'

Enquiries

Sosandar plc www.sosandar.com
Julie Lavington / Ali Hall, Joint CEOs c/o Alma PR
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Peter Steel / Kailey Aliyar / Hannah Woodley
 +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Alma PR Limited (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3405 0205
Susie Hudson / Sam Modlin / Molly Gretton [email protected]

Appendix: disclosures required pursuant to Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies

Stephen (Steve) James Dilks (aged 44) is currently, or has during the past five years been, a director of the following companies:

Current directorships or partnerships Previous directorships or partnerships
THREAD 35 LTD NA

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Sosandar PLC

Sosandar is an online womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion-conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

Sosandar's founders are Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, who previously launched and ran high street fashion magazine Look, as editor and publishing director respectively. They have a combined experience of over 35 years in the fashion industry.

More information is available at www.sosandar-ir.com

Disclaimer

Sosandar plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOSANDAR PLC
02:09aSOSANDAR  : Board Changes
PU
04/29SOSANDAR  : DiscovOre Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/28SOSANDAR  : DiscovOre Plc - £3,5m Fundraise, Psychedelic Investments, Board
PR
04/13SOSANDAR  : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker
PU
03/11MARKS AND SPENCER  : Sosandar to Sell Some Products via Marks & Spencer Website
MT
03/11SOSANDAR  : Launches Brand partnership with Marks & Spencer
PU
03/10UK's M&S seeks to turbocharge online sales with guest clothes brands
RE
03/04SOSANDAR  : DiscovOre Plc - Name Change, Ticker, Website, and Change of Auditor
PR
01/13SOSANDAR  : Drops 14% on Expected EBITDA Loss in Fiscal Q3
MT
2020SOSANDAR  : Interim Report for the 6 months ended 30th September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12,2 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3,88 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,8 M 58,0 M 58,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart SOSANDAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Sosandar Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSANDAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,22 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julie Christina Lavington Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alison Sarah Hall Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Kingsley Collingbourne Director & Group Finance Director
Stephen Dilks Finance Director
William John Howard Murray Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOSANDAR PLC29.85%58
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.63%112 764
KERING12.69%101 658
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.98%84 025
ROSS STORES, INC.7.48%47 119
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.45%41 055
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ