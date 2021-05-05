Sosandar : Board Changes

Sosandar, the online women's fashion brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Steve Dilks to the Company's Board as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Steve joined Sosandar in September 2020 as Finance Director after spending 11 years with Regatta, the outdoor apparel business, latterly in the role of Finance Director.



In addition, following Steve's appointment to the Board, Mark Collingbourne, Group Finance Director, will transition to the position of Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Bill Murray, Non-Executive Chairman, commented:



'I am very pleased to welcome Steve to the Board of Sosandar. He hit the ground running as soon as he joined last year and, since then, his experience and expertise have added significant value to the business. As Finance Director and now as CFO, Steve provides great confidence to the Board, offers substantial commercial contributions and is proving to be a great asset to the business.



I would also like to thank Mark, who has been Group Financial Director of the Company since its IPO in 2017, on behalf of the founders and the rest of the Board for his enormous contribution over the last three and a half years.'

Enquiries



Sosandar plc www.sosandar.com Julie Lavington / Ali Hall, Joint CEOs c/o Alma PR N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Peter Steel / Kailey Aliyar / Hannah Woodley

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Alma PR Limited (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3405 0205 Susie Hudson / Sam Modlin / Molly Gretton [email protected]

Appendix: disclosures required pursuant to Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies



Stephen (Steve) James Dilks (aged 44) is currently, or has during the past five years been, a director of the following companies:



Current directorships or partnerships Previous directorships or partnerships THREAD 35 LTD NA

Save as set out in this announcement, there are no further details to be disclosed in accordance with Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.



About Sosandar PLC



Sosandar is an online womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.



Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion-conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.



Sosandar's founders are Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, who previously launched and ran high street fashion magazine Look, as editor and publishing director respectively. They have a combined experience of over 35 years in the fashion industry.



More information is available at www.sosandar-ir.com