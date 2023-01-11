Advanced search
    4565   JP3431300007

SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION

(4565)
01:00:00 2023-01-11 am EST
2283.00 JPY   +2.79%
Sosei : 41st J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/11/2023
NON-CONFIDENTIAL

Building Japan's Next Commercial Biotech

41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2023 | Sosei Group Corporation (TSE:4565)

Disclaimer

The material that follows is a presentation of general background information about Sosei Group Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") as of the date of this presentation. This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any securities and should not be treated as giving investment advice to recipients. It is not targeted to the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. It is not intended to provide the basis for any third party evaluation of any securities or any offering of them and should not be considered as a recommendation that any recipient should subscribe for or purchase any securities.

The information contained herein is in summary form and does not purport to be complete. Certain information has been obtained from public sources. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, by the Company is made as to the accuracy, fairness, or completeness of the information presented herein and no reliance should be placed on the accuracy, fairness, or completeness of such information. The Company takes no responsibility or liability to update the contents of this presentation in the light of new information and/or future events. In addition, the Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the contents of this presentation, in its own discretion without the obligation to notify any person of such revision or changes.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "seeks", "estimates", "will" and "may" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to our products), are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we will operate in the future. The important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, among others, risks associated with product discovery and development, uncertainties related to the outcome of clinical trials, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment, unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of our products in patients, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. These factors include, without limitation, those discussed in our public reports filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Financial Services Agency of Japan. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonably based on information currently available to the Company's management, certain forward looking statements are based upon assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. The forward looking statements in this document speak only as at the date of this presentation and the company does not assume any obligations to update or revise any of these forward statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

This presentation does not constitute an offer, or invitation, or solicitation of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. Recipients of this presentation are not to construe the contents of this summary as legal, tax or investment advice and recipients should consult their own advisors in this regard.

This presentation and its contents are proprietary confidential information and may not be reproduced, published or otherwise disseminated in whole or in part without the Company's prior written consent. These materials are not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. The non‐GAAP financial measures contained in this presentation are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as replacements or alternatives profit, or operating profit, as an indicator of operating performance or as replacements or alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities or as a measure of liquidity (in each case, as determined in accordance with IFRS). Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, analysis of the Company's results reported in accordance with IFRS.

References to "FY" in this presentation for periods prior to 1 January 2018 are to the 12-month periods commencing in each case on April 1 of the year indicated and ending on March 31 of the following year, and the 9 month period from April 1 2017 to December 31 2017. From January 1 2018 the Company changed its fiscal year to the 12-month period commencing in each case on January 1. References to "FY" in this presentation should be construed accordingly.

© Sosei Group Corporation. Sosei Heptares is the corporate brand and trademark of Sosei Group Corporation. Sosei, Heptares, the logo and StaR® are trademarks of Sosei Group companies.

2

From humble beginnings…

1990s

2005

1990 - Founded by

2004

current Chairman,

Acquisition of

Shinichi Tamura

Arakis, adding

1992 - ¥100m

IPO on Tokyo Stock

respiratory assets

Series A financing

Exchange Mothers

out-licensed to

1994 - ¥400m

(TSE:4565), raising

Novartis and

Series B financing

over ¥11bn

launched in 2012

TODAY

2015

40+ programs

across multiple

therapeutic areas

Acquisition of

20+ partnerships

Heptares Therapeutics,

with world leading

adding a highly

pharma companies

productive drug

and emerging tech

discovery platform

disruptors

3

…to one of Japan's most innovative science-led biotech businesses

Proprietary StaR® membrane protein stabilization technology

Structure-based drug discovery platform, translational medicine and early clinical development capabilities in the UK

Japanese clinical development

expertise

Listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange

(4565-JP) with ~$500m cash

EVOLVING WITH A SPECIALIST

THERAPEUTIC FOCUS

Advancing a broad and deep pipeline of 40 partnered and in-houseprograms across multiple therapeutic areas:

Neurology

Immunology

Gastroenterology Other

10%

35%

28%

200+

EMPLOYEES

WORLDWIDE

20+

WORLD-LEADING

PARTNERS

$950M+

PARTNER REV.

RECEIVED TO DATE1

500+

GLOBAL PATENTS

25+

PRECLINICAL CANDIDATES

27%

1 Includes upfront and milestone payments, royalties and R&D funding received from active, inactive and completed partnerships from 2005 to 2022.

4

SELECTED IN-HOUSE SELECTED PARTNERED

Diversification of a big pharma, catalyst rich upside of a biotech

DISCOVERYPRECLINICAL AND PHASE 1PHASE 2

2x programs

GLP-1 Ag

10+ PROGRAMS

2x programs

M4 Ag

1x program

1x program

EP4 Ant

GPR52 Ag

10+ PROGRAMS

EP4 Ag

+ Multiple others

To be discussed today

As a result of our strong focus on alliances, we have received $950+ million to date1

and are eligible to receive $5.6+ billion total payments in the future2

  1. Includes upfront and milestone payments, royalties and R&D funding received from active, inactive and completed partnerships from 2005 to 2022.
  2. Includes development and commercial milestone payments from active partnerships as of 1 January 2023. Excludes royalties and R&D funding.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sosei Group Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 22:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
