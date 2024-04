Nxera Pharma Co Ltd, formerly known as Sosei Group Corp, is a Japan-based company engaged in the biopharmaceutical business that handles from drug research (drug discovery) to development and sale. The Company is mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Company is engaged in drug discovery, translational medicine, preclinical and early clinical development, as well as the research and development, import/export, packaging, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The Company also conducts structural analysis of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), creates initial lead compounds, and searches for candidate products using StaR technology.

