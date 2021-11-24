Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sosei Group Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4565   JP3431300007

SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION

(4565)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sosei : Heptares notes publication in prestigious journal Cell reviewing the research collaboration with the University of Glasgow

11/24/2021
Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 24 November 2021 - Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565) notes publication of an extensive review describing ground-breaking research led by Sosei Heptares in collaboration with the University of Glasgow and others in the prestigious journal Cell.

The review describes, for the first time, the process of designing a new molecule (HTL9936) to selectively target the muscarinic M1 receptor in the brain and demonstrating, through laboratory preclinical and human clinical studies, the potential of this approach to create superior new drugs to improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's Disease patients, while minimizing side-effects associated with previous attempts to target the M1 receptor.

View full press release issued by the University of Glasgow here

Disclaimer

Sosei Group Corporation published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 015 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 2 373 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 69,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 B 1 500 M 1 499 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 89,8%
