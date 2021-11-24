Sosei : Heptares notes publication in prestigious journal Cell reviewing the research collaboration with the University of Glasgow

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 24 November 2021 - Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565) notes publication of an extensive review describing ground-breaking research led by Sosei Heptares in collaboration with the University of Glasgow and others in the prestigious journal Cell.

The review describes, for the first time, the process of designing a new molecule (HTL9936) to selectively target the muscarinic M1 receptor in the brain and demonstrating, through laboratory preclinical and human clinical studies, the potential of this approach to create superior new drugs to improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's Disease patients, while minimizing side-effects associated with previous attempts to target the M1 receptor.

