Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sosei Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4565   JP3431300007

SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION

(4565)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sosei : Heptares to Host Invetsor Briefing to Discuss Newly Announced Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences

11/22/2021 | 08:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 22 November 2021 - Sosei Group Corporation will host an investor briefing with Shinichi Tamura, President and CEO, Chris Cargill, CFO and Tim Tasker, Chief Medical Officer at 8 a.m. JST (11 p.m. Tuesday, 23 November GMT) on Wednesday, 24 November 2021.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors as well as sell-/buy-side analysts and will be focused on questions and answers. Please click here to pre-register and you will be provided with a link to access the webinar.

Presentation slides are available on the investor section of the Company's Home Page here.

- Ends -

Disclaimer

Sosei Group Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 13:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
08:25aSOSEI : Presentation and Webcast - Sosei Heptares and Neurocrine Biosciences Announce Coll..
PU
08:25aSOSEI : Heptares to Host Invetsor Briefing to Discuss Newly Announced Collaboration with N..
PU
11/16SOSEI : Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2021 Presentation
PU
11/15SOSEI : Heptares to present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2021
PU
11/12Sosei Heptares Notes that its Partnered Adenosine A2a Antagonist Imaradenant (AZD4635) ..
PU
11/12Sosei Group Corporation Notes that its Partnered Adenosine A2a Antagonist Imaradenant h..
CI
11/11Quarterly Report for the Third Quarter of 2021 (Quarter ended September 30, 2021)
PU
11/11Sosei Heptares Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for Nine Months ended 30..
PU
11/11Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 (IFRS..
PU
09/21SOSEI : 主要株主である筆頭株&#..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 428 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
Net income 2021 3 061 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 B 1 236 M 1 232 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sosei Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 725,00 JPY
Average target price 2 538,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinichi Tamura Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Chris Cargill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Tasker Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Kazuhiko Yoshizumi Group Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
David Roblin Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOSEI GROUP CORPORATION-4.17%1 236
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.50%428 824
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.72%345 969
PFIZER, INC.38.01%285 134
NOVO NORDISK A/S76.09%260 888
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY54.41%236 349