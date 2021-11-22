Sosei : Heptares to Host Invetsor Briefing to Discuss Newly Announced Collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 22 November 2021 - Sosei Group Corporation will host an investor briefing with Shinichi Tamura, President and CEO, Chris Cargill, CFO and Tim Tasker, Chief Medical Officer at 8 a.m. JST (11 p.m. Tuesday, 23 November GMT) on Wednesday, 24 November 2021.
The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors as well as sell-/buy-side analysts and will be focused on questions and answers. Please click here to pre-register and you will be provided with a link to access the webinar.
Presentation slides are available on the investor section of the Company's Home Page here.
