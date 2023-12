Sosei Group Corporation is a holding company primarily engaged in the biopharmaceutical business. The pharmaceutical business is engaged in the research, development and sales of medicines, the management of regenerative medical funds, the investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicine, the overseas development by licensing, the promotion of commercialization, the structural analysis of GPCR, the initial lead compound creation, the candidate search by proprietary StaR technology, as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery, screening, promotion of antibody drug research and development.

Sector Pharmaceuticals