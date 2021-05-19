Sosei : Heptares announces that the third novel drug candidate from its multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer has started clinical trial

Sosei Heptares announces that the third novel drug candidate from its multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer has started clinical trials

Dosing of first subject in clinical trial by Pfizer triggers US$5 million payment to Sosei Heptares

Third candidate nominated by Pfizer to enter clinical trials is an MC4 receptor antagonist targeting Anorexia

Ninth GPCR-targeted drug candidate overall generated from Sosei Heptares' StaR® technology/SBDD platform to enter clinical development

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 19 May 2021 - Sosei Group Corporation ("the Company"; TSE: 4565) has been notified by Pfizer that the first subject in a clinical trial has been dosed with a new drug candidate nominated from the multi-targetdrug discovery collaboration between the two companies. Achievement of this milestone triggers a payment of US$5 million to Sosei Heptares. This candidate was nominated for advancement by Pfizer in December 2019 generating a US$3 million milestone payment at that time.

Pfizer nominated three distinct clinical candidates from the collaboration with Sosei Heptares during 2019, all of which are now progressing in Phase I clinical trials. These candidates have also now been disclosed by Pfizer as:

PF-07081532 (an oral GLP1 receptor agonist for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity)

(an oral GLP1 receptor agonist for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Obesity) PF-07054894 (a CCR6 antagonist targeting Inflammatory Bowel Disease) and

(a CCR6 antagonist targeting Inflammatory Bowel Disease) and PF-07258669 (an MC4 receptor antagonist for Anorexia)

This candidate is the ninth GPCR-targeted drug candidate overall originating from Sosei Heptares' StaR® technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform to enter clinical trials.

Dr. Rob Cooke, Chief Technology Officer of Sosei Heptares, said: "The start of clinical trials with this new clinical candidate is a further important milestone in our highly productive and longstanding collaboration with Pfizer. It is a clear demonstration of the power of our structure- based design and discovery capabilities when combined with the complementary development expertise of a truly collaborative partner. This productivity is further exemplified by the fact that nine candidates derived from our platform have entered clinical trials across multiple disease areas, with more than 20 active programs underway either with partners or in house. This broad portfolio of exciting new drug candidates has potential to address significant unmet need globally and generate significant future value for shareholders."