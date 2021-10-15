SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company
10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
October 15, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Issuer of REIT securities:
1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)
Representative:
Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 2979)
Asset management company:
Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Hideki Yano, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Tomoaki Sato, General Manager,
REIT Management Department
TEL: +81-3-4346-0579
Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company
SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces that Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd. ("SRM"), an asset management company to which SLR entrusts the management of its assets, today decided to change property management companies (the "PM Company").
1. Overview of the Change
SRM will change the PM Company for the property stated below effective as of February 1, 2022.
Property Name
Before
After
LiCS Narita
CRE, Inc.
Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd.
2. Reason for the Change
Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. has extensive experience and business execution capabilities in the management of logistics properties, which is mainly owned by SLR. SRM decided to change the PM Company for the relevant property to Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. based on its assessment that it can expect Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. to improve the levels of administration and management to match the location and characteristics of the property.
3. Overview of the PM Company
(1)
Name
Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd.
(2)
Location
3-26 Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
(3)
Name and title of the
Hisashi Koto, President and Representative Director
representative
(4)
Business description
Comprehensive management and administration of office buildings, commercial facilities,
parking lots and other real properties, etc.
(5)
Capital
300 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)
(6)
Date of establishment
June 1, 1987
(7)
The company's relationship with SLR and SRM
Capital relationship
Sumitomo Corporation, the parent company of SRM and the holder of 4.00% of all
investment units issued by SLR as of today, owns all shares in the company.
Personnel relationship
There is no personnel relationship that should be stated between the company and SLR or
SRM.
Business relationship
The company has concluded property management agreements with trustees for a portion of
real properties in trust related to trust beneficiary rights held by SLR.
1
4. State of Transactions with Interested Parties, etc.
The company corresponds to an interested party of SRM prescribed in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. In addition, the company corresponds to an interested party prescribed in SRM's related party transaction rules. For those reasons, SRM is following the required procedures including those for deliberation and resolution, in accordance with the provisions of the related party transaction rules.
5. Outlook for the Future
The impact of the change of the PM Company on the investment results of SLR for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2021 (the 4th period; from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021) and the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (the 5th period; from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) is minor, and the forecasts for investment results remain unchanged.
