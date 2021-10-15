Log in
SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company

10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
October 15, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT securities:

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)

Representative:

Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 2979)

Asset management company:

Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hideki Yano, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Tomoaki Sato, General Manager,

REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces that Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd. ("SRM"), an asset management company to which SLR entrusts the management of its assets, today decided to change property management companies (the "PM Company").

1. Overview of the Change

SRM will change the PM Company for the property stated below effective as of February 1, 2022.

Property Name

Before

After

LiCS Narita

CRE, Inc.

Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd.

2. Reason for the Change

Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. has extensive experience and business execution capabilities in the management of logistics properties, which is mainly owned by SLR. SRM decided to change the PM Company for the relevant property to Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. based on its assessment that it can expect Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. to improve the levels of administration and management to match the location and characteristics of the property.

3. Overview of the PM Company

(1)

Name

Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

3-26 Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name and title of the

Hisashi Koto, President and Representative Director

representative

(4)

Business description

Comprehensive management and administration of office buildings, commercial facilities,

parking lots and other real properties, etc.

(5)

Capital

300 million yen (as of March 31, 2021)

(6)

Date of establishment

June 1, 1987

(7)

The company's relationship with SLR and SRM

Capital relationship

Sumitomo Corporation, the parent company of SRM and the holder of 4.00% of all

investment units issued by SLR as of today, owns all shares in the company.

Personnel relationship

There is no personnel relationship that should be stated between the company and SLR or

SRM.

Business relationship

The company has concluded property management agreements with trustees for a portion of

real properties in trust related to trust beneficiary rights held by SLR.

1

4. State of Transactions with Interested Parties, etc.

The company corresponds to an interested party of SRM prescribed in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. In addition, the company corresponds to an interested party prescribed in SRM's related party transaction rules. For those reasons, SRM is following the required procedures including those for deliberation and resolution, in accordance with the provisions of the related party transaction rules.

5. Outlook for the Future

The impact of the change of the PM Company on the investment results of SLR for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2021 (the 4th period; from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021) and the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (the 5th period; from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) is minor, and the forecasts for investment results remain unchanged.

2

Disclaimer

SOSiLA Logistics REIT Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
