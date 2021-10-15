SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company

October 15, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT securities:

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)

Representative: Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director (Securities Code: 2979) Asset management company: Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Hideki Yano, President & CEO Inquiries: Tomoaki Sato, General Manager, REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

Notice Concerning Change of Property Management Company

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces that Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd. ("SRM"), an asset management company to which SLR entrusts the management of its assets, today decided to change property management companies (the "PM Company").

1. Overview of the Change

SRM will change the PM Company for the property stated below effective as of February 1, 2022.

Property Name Before After LiCS Narita CRE, Inc. Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd.

2. Reason for the Change

Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. has extensive experience and business execution capabilities in the management of logistics properties, which is mainly owned by SLR. SRM decided to change the PM Company for the relevant property to Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. based on its assessment that it can expect Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. to improve the levels of administration and management to match the location and characteristics of the property.

3. Overview of the PM Company (1) Name Sumisho Building Management Co., Ltd. (2) Location 3-26 Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (3) Name and title of the Hisashi Koto, President and Representative Director representative (4) Business description Comprehensive management and administration of office buildings, commercial facilities, parking lots and other real properties, etc. (5) Capital 300 million yen (as of March 31, 2021) (6) Date of establishment June 1, 1987 (7) The company's relationship with SLR and SRM Capital relationship Sumitomo Corporation, the parent company of SRM and the holder of 4.00% of all investment units issued by SLR as of today, owns all shares in the company. Personnel relationship There is no personnel relationship that should be stated between the company and SLR or SRM. Business relationship The company has concluded property management agreements with trustees for a portion of real properties in trust related to trust beneficiary rights held by SLR.

