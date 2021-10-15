SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

October 15, 2021

Issuer of REIT securities:

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)

Representative: Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director (Securities Code: 2979) Asset management company: Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Hideki Yano, President & CEO Inquiries: Tomoaki Sato, General Manager, REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces today that it decided on debt financing (the "Borrowings").

1. Details of Borrowings

Anticipated Scheduled Repayment borrowing borrowing Repayment Category Lender Interest rate Borrowing method date Collateral amount date method (Note 6) (million yen) (Note 6) Base interest rate SLR will conclude October 20, Short- 270 + 0.15% Loan syndicate with individual loan term (Note 2) 2022 Paid in full Unsecured Sumitomo Mitsui October 20, agreements with (Note 3) upon and non- Banking Corporation as 2021 lenders stated left Undecided maturity guaranteed Long- the arranger 5,250 on October 18, November (Note 4) term 2021. 30, 2029 (Note 5) Total 5,520 (Note 1) No loan agreement has been concluded for the Borrowings as of today. The details of the Borrowings are stated on the basis of a document related to the composition and the financing intent of the loan syndicate obtained from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, the arranger for the syndicate.

For those reasons, the actual execution of the Borrowings is not guaranteed. The actual amount of the Borrowings and other details may also change. (Note 2) The first interest payment date is November 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of respective months and the repayment

date.

(Note 3) The base interest rate is the one-month Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR) for the concerned interest period announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration. Information on the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR is available at the Administration's official website. https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/(Note 4) The first interest payment date is November 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of February, May, August and

November, and the repayment date.

(Note 5) The interest rate will be announced as soon as it is decided.

(Note 6) The Scheduled Borrowing Date and the Repayment Date for the Borrowings are the dates expected as of today. Those dates may change before the final execution of the Borrowings.

2. Reason for the Borrowings

The Borrowings will be allocated to the payment of a portion of the acquisition costs and related expenses for assets scheduled for acquisition stated in the Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest released on September 27, 2021.

