SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.

SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

10/15/2021
October 15, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT securities:

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)

Representative:

Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 2979)

Asset management company:

Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hideki Yano, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Tomoaki Sato, General Manager,

REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces today that it decided on debt financing (the "Borrowings").

1. Details of Borrowings

Anticipated

Scheduled

Repayment

borrowing

borrowing

Repayment

Category

Lender

Interest rate

Borrowing method

date

Collateral

amount

date

method

(Note 6)

(million yen)

(Note 6)

Base interest rate

SLR will conclude

October 20,

Short-

270

+ 0.15%

Loan syndicate with

individual loan

term

(Note 2)

2022

Paid in full

Unsecured

Sumitomo Mitsui

October 20,

agreements with

(Note 3)

upon

and non-

Banking Corporation as

2021

lenders stated left

Undecided

maturity

guaranteed

Long-

the arranger

5,250

on October 18,

November

(Note 4)

term

2021.

30, 2029

(Note 5)

Total

5,520

(Note 1) No loan agreement has been

concluded for the

Borrowings as of today. The details of the Borrowings are stated on the basis of a document related to

the composition and the financing intent of the loan syndicate obtained from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, the arranger for the syndicate.

For those reasons, the actual execution of the Borrowings is not guaranteed. The actual amount of the Borrowings and other details may also change. (Note 2) The first interest payment date is November 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of respective months and the repayment

date.

(Note 3) The base interest rate is the one-month Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR) for the concerned interest period announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration. Information on the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR is available at the Administration's official website. https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/(Note 4) The first interest payment date is November 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of February, May, August and

November, and the repayment date.

(Note 5) The interest rate will be announced as soon as it is decided.

(Note 6) The Scheduled Borrowing Date and the Repayment Date for the Borrowings are the dates expected as of today. Those dates may change before the final execution of the Borrowings.

2. Reason for the Borrowings

The Borrowings will be allocated to the payment of a portion of the acquisition costs and related expenses for assets scheduled for acquisition stated in the Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest released on September 27, 2021.

3. Outstanding Debt Balance after Execution of the Borrowings

(Unit: million yen)

Before the Borrowings

After the Borrowings

Changes

Short-term borrowings

2,100

2,370

+270

Long-term borrowings

37,100

42,350

+5,250

Total borrowings

39,200

44,720

+5,520

Investment corporation bonds

-

-

-

Total borrowings and

39,200

44,720

+5,520

investment corporation bonds

4. Other Matters

Risks associated with the Borrowings are as stated in 3. Investment Risks, 2. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents, II Reference Information, in the Securities Registration Statement submitted on August 20, 2021.

Disclaimer

SOSiLA Logistics REIT Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
