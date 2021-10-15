SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)
Representative:
Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 2979)
Asset management company:
Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Hideki Yano, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Tomoaki Sato, General Manager,
REIT Management Department
TEL: +81-3-4346-0579
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces today that it decided on debt financing (the "Borrowings").
1. Details of Borrowings
Anticipated
Scheduled
Repayment
borrowing
borrowing
Repayment
Category
Lender
Interest rate
Borrowing method
date
Collateral
amount
date
method
(Note 6)
(million yen)
(Note 6)
Base interest rate
SLR will conclude
October 20,
Short-
270
+ 0.15%
Loan syndicate with
individual loan
term
(Note 2)
2022
Paid in full
Unsecured
Sumitomo Mitsui
October 20,
agreements with
(Note 3)
upon
and non-
Banking Corporation as
2021
lenders stated left
Undecided
maturity
guaranteed
Long-
the arranger
5,250
on October 18,
November
(Note 4)
term
2021.
30, 2029
(Note 5)
Total
5,520
(Note 1) No loan agreement has been
concluded for the
Borrowings as of today. The details of the Borrowings are stated on the basis of a document related to
the composition and the financing intent of the loan syndicate obtained from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, the arranger for the syndicate.
For those reasons, the actual execution of the Borrowings is not guaranteed. The actual amount of the Borrowings and other details may also change. (Note 2) The first interest payment date is November 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of respective months and the repayment
date.
(Note 3) The base interest rate is the one-month Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR) for the concerned interest period announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration. Information on the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR is available at the Administration's official website. https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/(Note 4) The first interest payment date is November 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of February, May, August and
November, and the repayment date.
(Note 5) The interest rate will be announced as soon as it is decided.
(Note 6) The Scheduled Borrowing Date and the Repayment Date for the Borrowings are the dates expected as of today. Those dates may change before the final execution of the Borrowings.
2. Reason for the Borrowings
The Borrowings will be allocated to the payment of a portion of the acquisition costs and related expenses for assets scheduled for acquisition stated in the Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest released on September 27, 2021.
3. Outstanding Debt Balance after Execution of the Borrowings
(Unit: million yen)
Before the Borrowings
After the Borrowings
Changes
Short-term borrowings
2,100
2,370
+270
Long-term borrowings
37,100
42,350
+5,250
Total borrowings
39,200
44,720
+5,520
Investment corporation bonds
-
-
-
Total borrowings and
39,200
44,720
+5,520
investment corporation bonds
4. Other Matters
Risks associated with the Borrowings are as stated in 3. Investment Risks, 2. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents, II Reference Information, in the Securities Registration Statement submitted on August 20, 2021.
