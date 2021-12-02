Log in
    2979   JP3048960003

SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.

(2979)
SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)

12/02/2021
December 2, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT securities:

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)

Representative:

Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 2979)

Asset management company:

Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hideki Yano, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Tomoaki Sato, General Manager,

REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces today that it decided on the lender based on individual loan agreement

concluded in connection with debt financing to be borrowed on December 6, 2021 (the "Borrowings"), which was announced in the Notice Concerning Debt Financing dated November 16, 2021.

1. Details of Borrowings

Anticipated

Scheduled

Repayment

borrowing

borrowing

Repayment

Category

Lender

Interest rate

Borrowing method

date

Collateral

amount

date

method

(Note 3)

(million yen)

(Note 3)

SLR will conclude

Base interest rate

individual loan

Paid in full

Unsecured

Short-

Sumitomo Mitsui

+ 0.15%

December 6,

agreements with

November

400

upon

and non-

term

Banking Corporation

(Note 1)

2021

lenders stated left

30, 2022

maturity

guaranteed

(Note 2)

on December 2,

2021.

Total

400

(Note 1) The loan is based on the amount equivalent to the building consumption tax stated in the purchase agreement for "SOSiLA Ebina" (38% quasi co- ownership interest).

(Note 2) The first interest payment date is December 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of respective months and the repayment date.

(Note 3) The base interest rate is the one-month Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR) for the concerned interest period announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration. Information on the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR is available at the Administration's official website. https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/english/rate/

2. Reason for the Borrowings

The Borrowings will be allocated to the payment of a portion of the acquisition costs and related expenses for SOSiLA Ebina (38% quasi-co-ownership interest) in the Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest released on November 16, 2021.

1

3. Outstanding Debt Balance after Execution of the Borrowings

(Unit: million yen)

Before the Borrowings

After the Borrowings

Changes

Short-term borrowings

2,370

2,770

+400

Long-term borrowings

42,350

42,350

-

Total borrowings

44,720

45,120

-

Investment corporation bonds

-

-

-

Total borrowings and

44,720

45,120

+400

investment corporation bonds

4. Other Matters

Risks associated with the Borrowings are as stated in 3. Investment Risks, 2. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents, II Reference Information, in the Securities Registration Statement submitted on November 16, 2021.

2

Disclaimer

SOSiLA Logistics REIT Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
