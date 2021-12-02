SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)

December 2, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT securities:

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)

Representative: Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director (Securities Code: 2979) Asset management company: Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd. Representative: Hideki Yano, President & CEO Inquiries: Tomoaki Sato, General Manager, REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces today that it decided on the lender based on individual loan agreement

concluded in connection with debt financing to be borrowed on December 6, 2021 (the "Borrowings"), which was announced in the Notice Concerning Debt Financing dated November 16, 2021.

1. Details of Borrowings

Anticipated Scheduled Repayment borrowing borrowing Repayment Category Lender Interest rate Borrowing method date Collateral amount date method (Note 3) (million yen) (Note 3) SLR will conclude Base interest rate individual loan Paid in full Unsecured Short- Sumitomo Mitsui + 0.15% December 6, agreements with November 400 upon and non- term Banking Corporation (Note 1) 2021 lenders stated left 30, 2022 maturity guaranteed (Note 2) on December 2, 2021. Total 400

(Note 1) The loan is based on the amount equivalent to the building consumption tax stated in the purchase agreement for "SOSiLA Ebina" (38% quasi co- ownership interest).

(Note 2) The first interest payment date is December 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of respective months and the repayment date.

(Note 3) The base interest rate is the one-month Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR) for the concerned interest period announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration. Information on the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR is available at the Administration's official website. https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/english/rate/

2. Reason for the Borrowings

The Borrowings will be allocated to the payment of a portion of the acquisition costs and related expenses for SOSiLA Ebina (38% quasi-co-ownership interest) in the Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest released on November 16, 2021.

