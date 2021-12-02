SOSiLA Logistics REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)

December 2, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Issuer of REIT securities:
1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. (SLR)
|
Representative:
|
Nobuhiko Matsumoto, Executive Director
|
|
(Securities Code: 2979)
|
Asset management company:
|
Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Hideki Yano, President & CEO
|
Inquiries:
|
Tomoaki Sato, General Manager,
|
|
REIT Management Department
TEL: +81-3-4346-0579
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)
SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces today that it decided on the lender based on individual loan agreement
concluded in connection with debt financing to be borrowed on December 6, 2021 (the "Borrowings"), which was announced in the Notice Concerning Debt Financing dated November 16, 2021.
1. Details of Borrowings
|
|
|
Anticipated
|
|
Scheduled
|
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
borrowing
|
|
borrowing
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Category
|
Lender
|
Interest rate
|
Borrowing method
|
date
|
Collateral
|
amount
|
date
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SLR will conclude
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Base interest rate
|
|
individual loan
|
|
Paid in full
|
Unsecured
|
Short-
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
+ 0.15%
|
December 6,
|
agreements with
|
November
|
400
|
upon
|
and non-
|
term
|
Banking Corporation
|
(Note 1)
|
2021
|
lenders stated left
|
30, 2022
|
|
maturity
|
guaranteed
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
on December 2,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The loan is based on the amount equivalent to the building consumption tax stated in the purchase agreement for "SOSiLA Ebina" (38% quasi co- ownership interest).
(Note 2) The first interest payment date is December 30, 2021. The subsequent interest payment dates are the last days of respective months and the repayment date.
(Note 3) The base interest rate is the one-month Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR) for the concerned interest period announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration. Information on the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR is available at the Administration's official website. https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/english/rate/
2. Reason for the Borrowings
The Borrowings will be allocated to the payment of a portion of the acquisition costs and related expenses for SOSiLA Ebina (38% quasi-co-ownership interest) in the Notice Concerning Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest released on November 16, 2021.
1
3. Outstanding Debt Balance after Execution of the Borrowings
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
Before the Borrowings
|
After the Borrowings
|
Changes
|
Short-term borrowings
|
2,370
|
2,770
|
+400
|
Long-term borrowings
|
42,350
|
42,350
|
-
|
Total borrowings
|
44,720
|
45,120
|
-
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total borrowings and
|
44,720
|
45,120
|
+400
|
investment corporation bonds
|
|
|
4. Other Matters
Risks associated with the Borrowings are as stated in 3. Investment Risks, 2. Information Supplementary to Reference Documents, II Reference Information, in the Securities Registration Statement submitted on November 16, 2021.
2
