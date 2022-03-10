SOSiLA Logistics REIT : SLR Announces Obtainment of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification（SOSiLA Ebina）

March 10, 2022

SLR Announces Obtainment of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification（SOSiLA Ebina）

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces that the following properties have received Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification.

SLR will continue to promote ESG initiatives to help realize an affluent society based on our three concepts of connection with society (Sociability), environmental awareness and sustained growth (Sustainability) and awareness of people and the working environment (Individuality).

1. Overview of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

CASBEE is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings and the built environment. A comprehensive environmental performance assessment of buildings should cover energy consumption performance, resource conservation and other aspects of environmental friendliness as well as indoor comfort and consideration for the landscape. CASBEE for Real Estate was developed for the purpose of using the environmental assessment of buildings prepared in accordance with CASBEE to evaluate real estate. It is scored by five evaluation items: energy & greenhouse gases, water, resource use & safety, biodiversity & land and indoor environment. By doing this, it is evaluated by four ranks: S, A, B+ and B. CASBEE for Real Estate Certification is a system where third-party institutions examine and certify building assessments prepared in accordance with CASBEE for Real Estate.

2. Properties that received CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Property name Location Evaluation Date of evaluation SOSiLA Ebina Ebina City, Kanagawa S Rank February 28, 2022

Evaluator: SBI ArchiQuality Co., Ltd.

