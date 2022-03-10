Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2979   JP3048960003

SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.

(2979)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOSiLA Logistics REIT : SLR Announces Obtainment of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification（SOSiLA Ebina）

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT Securities

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc.

Representative

Nobuhiko Matsumoto,

Executive Director

(Securities Code: 2979)

Asset Management Company

Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.

Representative

Hideki Yano, President & CEO

Inquiries

Tomoaki Sato,

General Manager, REIT Management

Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

SLR Announces Obtainment of CASBEE for Real Estate CertificationSOSiLA Ebina

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces that the following properties have received Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification.

SLR will continue to promote ESG initiatives to help realize an affluent society based on our three concepts of connection with society (Sociability), environmental awareness and sustained growth (Sustainability) and awareness of people and the working environment (Individuality).

1. Overview of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

CASBEE is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings and the built environment. A comprehensive environmental performance assessment of buildings should cover energy consumption performance, resource conservation and other aspects of environmental friendliness as well as indoor comfort and consideration for the landscape. CASBEE for Real Estate was developed for the purpose of using the environmental assessment of buildings prepared in accordance with CASBEE to evaluate real estate. It is scored by five evaluation items: energy & greenhouse gases, water, resource use & safety, biodiversity & land and indoor environment. By doing this, it is evaluated by four ranks: S, A, B+ and B. CASBEE for Real Estate Certification is a system where third-party institutions examine and certify building assessments prepared in accordance with CASBEE for Real Estate.

2. Properties that received CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Property name

Location

Evaluation

Date of evaluation

SOSiLA Ebina

Ebina City, Kanagawa

S Rank

February 28, 2022

Evaluator: SBI ArchiQuality Co., Ltd.

*For more information about SLR, please visit: https://sosila-reit.co.jp/en/

1

Disclaimer

SOSiLA Logistics REIT Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.
01:33aSOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : SLR Announces Obtainment of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification&#..
PU
02/17SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : SLR Announces the Change of Rating
PU
02/10SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. announces prepay borrowing
CI
01/27SOSiLA Logistics Property in Shibayama, Japan Bags Green Certifications
MT
01/26SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : SLR Announces Obtainment of BELS Certification and CASBEE for Real..
PU
01/11SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Sign on the Principles for Responsible Investmen..
PU
2021SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning the Determination of the Number of New Investmen..
PU
2021SOSiLA Logistics REIT's Asset Gets Green Building Certification in Japan
MT
2021SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Obtainment of DBJ Green Building Certification (..
PU
2021SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Decision on Lender)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 286 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2021 2 824 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net Debt 2021 42 433 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 75 969 M 656 M 656 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 147 700,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Yano Executive Officer
Manabu Doba Supervisory Officer
Yoshie Midorikawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.-16.08%656
PROLOGIS, INC.-10.62%108 773
GOODMAN GROUP-19.47%28 898
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-18.27%20 535
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-15.41%10 997
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-14.50%8 031