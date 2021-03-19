Log in
SOSILA LOGISTICS REIT, INC.

(2979)
SOSiLA Logistics REIT : SLR Announces Obtainment of BELS Certification and CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

03/19/2021 | 02:02am EDT
March 19, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Issuer of REIT Securities

1-17-10, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc.

Representative Masaaki Yano, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 2979)

Asset Management Company

Sumisho Realty Management Co., Ltd.

Representative InquiriesHideki Yano, President & CEO Tetsuro Moriguchi,

General Manager, REIT Management Department

TEL: +81-3-4346-0579

SLR Announces Obtainment of BELS Certification and CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

SOSiLA Logistics REIT, Inc. ("SLR") announces that the following properties have received Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System ("BELS") Certification and Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification.

SLR will continue to promote ESG initiatives to help realize an affluent society based on our three concepts of connection with society (Sociability), environmental awareness and sustained growth (Sustainability) and awareness of people and the working environment (Individuality).

1. Overview

  • (1) BELS Certification

    BELS is a public system where third-party institutions evaluate and label the energy consumption performance of buildings. Since April 2016, real estate business operators, etc. have been required to make efforts to label the energy consumption performance of buildings in accordance with the Act on the Improvement of Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings ("Building Energy Efficiency Act"). The specific labeling method is stipulated in the Guidelines Concerning the Labeling of the Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings. The certification rating is represented by five tiers (from one to five stars) according to the guidelines.

  • (2) CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

    CASBEE is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings and the built environment. A comprehensive environmental performance assessment of buildings should cover energy consumption performance, resource conservation and other aspects of environmental friendliness as well as indoor comfort and consideration for the landscape. CASBEE for Real Estate was developed for the purpose of using the environmental assessment of buildings prepared in accordance with CASBEE to evaluate real estate. It is scored by five evaluation items: energy & greenhouse gases, water, resource use & safety, biodiversity & land and indoor environment. By doing this, it is evaluated by four ranks: S, A, B+ and B. CASBEE for Real Estate Certification is a system where third-party institutions examine and certify building assessments prepared in accordance with CASBEE for Real Estate.

2. Properties that received BELS Certification / CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

(1) BELS Certification

Property name

Location

Evaluation

Date of evaluation

SOSiLA Ebina (quasi-co-ownership interest of 62%)

Ebina City, Kanagawa

★★★★★

March 1, 2021

SOSiLA Nishiyodogawa

Osaka City, Osaka

★★★★★

March 1, 2021

Evaluator: Houseplus Architectural Inspection, Inc.

(2) CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Property name

Location

Evaluation

Date of evaluation

SOSiLA Nishiyodogawa

Osaka City, Osaka

A Rank

March 5, 2021

Evaluator: SBI ArchiQuality Co., Ltd.

*For more information about SLR, please visit: https://sosila-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

SOSiLA Logistics REIT Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
