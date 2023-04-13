Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  SosTravel.com S.P.A.
  News
  Summary
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-13 am EDT
1.030 EUR    0.00%
12:05pSostravel Com S P A : The board approves the draft financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
04/12TraWell renews contract with Olbia airport for summer 2023
AN
04/05Sostravel Com S P A : .com continues the expansion of the “AmareKenya” brand through an agreement with the Alpitour group.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SosTravel com S P A : THE BOARD APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

04/13/2023 | 12:05pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2022

Milano, 12 aprile 2023. , Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), Italian digital travel platform for reservations, itineraries, information on flights and airports, car rental, travel tech experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the www.sostravel.comand www.amareitalia.complatforms, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that today, and according to the terms of the law established by art. 2429 of the Civil Code, the following documentation was filed at the Company's headquarters, relating to the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 27 April 2023, on first call, and on 28 April 2023, on second call (as per notice appeared in the newspaper Italia Oggi on today's date) and available both on the issuer's website in the Investor Relations section - Information for Shareholders) and on Borsa Italiana's electronic channel:

  • Draft financial statements as of 31 December 2022, accompanied by explanatory notes and management report
  • Report of the board of statutory auditors on the financial statements as of 31 December 2022
  • Independent auditors' report on the financial statements as of 31 December 2022
  • Explanatory Report
  • Generic proxy form.

The documentation is available on the Issuer's website in the Investor Relations section - Financial Reports and Information for Shareholders.

SosTravel.com S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor Relations

Banca Finnat S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Alberto Verna

investor.relations@sostravel.com

a.verna@finnat.it

Disclaimer

SosTravel.com S.p.A. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 16:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14,1 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,69 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SosTravel.com S.P.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,03 €
Average target price 1,09 €
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Colella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rudolph Gentile Chairman
Nicola de Biase Non-Executive Director
Ivan Munarini Director
Umberto Navanzino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.12.94%15
SNAP INC.18.66%16 794
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-6.38%2 577
SHANGHAI YAOJI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.155.80%2 140
DENA CO., LTD.6.17%1 568
HELLO GROUP INC.-5.01%1 529
