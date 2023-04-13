SosTravel com S P A : THE BOARD APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER

2022

Milano, 12 aprile 2023. , Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), Italian digital travel platform for reservations, itineraries, information on flights and airports, car rental, travel tech experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the www.sostravel.comand www.amareitalia.complatforms, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that today, and according to the terms of the law established by art. 2429 of the Civil Code, the following documentation was filed at the Company's headquarters, relating to the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 27 April 2023, on first call, and on 28 April 2023, on second call (as per notice appeared in the newspaper Italia Oggi on today's date) and available both on the issuer's website in the Investor Relations section - Information for Shareholders) and on Borsa Italiana's electronic channel:

Draft financial statements as of 31 December 2022, accompanied by explanatory notes and management report

Report of the board of statutory auditors on the financial statements as of 31 December 2022

Independent auditors' report on the financial statements as of 31 December 2022

Explanatory Report

Generic proxy form.

The documentation is available on the Issuer's website in the Investor Relations section - Financial Reports and Information for Shareholders.