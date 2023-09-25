PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel.com Information on the purchase of own shares in the period between

September 18 and September 22, 2023.

Gallarate, September 23, 2023 - Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS, and

OTCQB New York, ticker: SOSAF), a digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car rentals, experiences, and proprietary services such as Lost Luggage Concierge through the sostravel and flio apps as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.comand www.amareitalia.com("Sostravel" or "the Company"), communicates that during the specified period, 4,500 of our own shares were purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM") market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at an average weighted price of Euro 1.189, for a total value of Euro 5,321.25. These operations were carried out in accordance with current regulations and within the framework of the authorization to purchase and dispose of own shares decided by the Company's General Meeting on April 27, 2023. Below is a summary of the purchases made, during the indicated period, on the ordinary shares of Sostravel.com on a daily and detailed basis.

Data operazioni Q.tà Prezzo Lordo Controvalore Lordo 18/09/2023 500 1.195 597.50 18/09/2023 500 1.185 592.50 18/09/2023 250 1.185 296.25 18/09/2023 250 1.18 295.00 18/09/2023 250 1.18 295.00 18/09/2023 250 1.18 295.00 18/09/2023 250 1.19 297.50 18/09/2023 500 1.19 595.00 18/09/2023 500 1.19 595.00 18/09/2023 250 1.19 297.50 18/09/2023 500 1.195 597.50 18/09/2023 500 1.195 597.50 Totale 4,500.00 1.189 5,351.25

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary MIT SIM S.p.A. As of today's date, the company directly holds 5,000 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.038% of the share capital. This announcement is available in the Investor Relations/Financial Press Releases section of the website."