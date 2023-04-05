SosTravel com S P A : .com continues the expansion of the “AmareKenya” brand through an agreement with the Alpitour group.

PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel.com continues the expansion of the

"AmareKenya" brand through an agreement with the

Alpitour group.

Rome, April 4th 2023, Sostravel.com S.p.A. a digital travel company trading in Milan (BIT:SOS) and New (SOSAF), operating the sostraveland flioapps, and www.sostravel.com& www.amareitalia.complatforms, announces that the Jumbo Resort, located in Watamu, Kenya, which Sostravel has the exclusive marketing for three years, will receive a third of its guests in 2023 through the collaboration with the Eden Viaggi brand of the Alpitour group.

This important agreement is part of the Private Label strategy of Sostravel and in particular in the growth of the AmareKenya brand, which operates through the Jumbo Resort as a worldwide exclusive for online and off-line distribution. Located on one of the most beautiful

white sand beaches on the Kenyan coast, the resort has 92 rooms furnished in local style, directly on the sea, offering an "all-inclusive"four-star experience. According to the

agreement, the 30 rooms will be made available to Eden Viaggi until December 2023, with the possibility of extension to 2024.

Through the agreement with Eden Viaggi of the Alpitour group, the Company intends to develop its AmareKenya Private Label offer, increasing traffic on the route both through direct sales and through the marketing of the offer on third party channels.

Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel.com said: "We have chosen to invest in the Jumbo

Resort in Watamu, because it is in one of the most beautiful corners of Kenya, where we see excellent growth potential. We are happy to collaborate on the product with the Alpitour

group, sector leader on the Italian market".