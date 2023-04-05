Advanced search
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:03:24 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.030 EUR   -2.83%
SosTravel com S P A : .com continues the expansion of the “AmareKenya” brand through an agreement with the Alpitour group.

04/05/2023 | 04:51am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel.com continues the expansion of the

"AmareKenya" brand through an agreement with the

Alpitour group.

Rome, April 4th 2023, Sostravel.com S.p.A. a digital travel company trading in Milan (BIT:SOS) and New (SOSAF), operating the sostraveland flioapps, and www.sostravel.com& www.amareitalia.complatforms, announces that the Jumbo Resort, located in Watamu, Kenya, which Sostravel has the exclusive marketing for three years, will receive a third of its guests in 2023 through the collaboration with the Eden Viaggi brand of the Alpitour group.

This important agreement is part of the Private Label strategy of Sostravel and in particular in the growth of the AmareKenya brand, which operates through the Jumbo Resort as a worldwide exclusive for online and off-line distribution. Located on one of the most beautiful

white sand beaches on the Kenyan coast, the resort has 92 rooms furnished in local style, directly on the sea, offering an "all-inclusive"four-star experience. According to the

agreement, the 30 rooms will be made available to Eden Viaggi until December 2023, with the possibility of extension to 2024.

Through the agreement with Eden Viaggi of the Alpitour group, the Company intends to develop its AmareKenya Private Label offer, increasing traffic on the route both through direct sales and through the marketing of the offer on third party channels.

Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel.com said: "We have chosen to invest in the Jumbo

Resort in Watamu, because it is in one of the most beautiful corners of Kenya, where we see excellent growth potential. We are happy to collaborate on the product with the Alpitour

group, sector leader on the Italian market".

Rudolph Gentile, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sostravel.com concludes:

"during thirty years of experience, we have always dreamed of being able to offer our

customers a structure like the Jumbo Resort, where we can offer a complete holiday between relaxation and safari adventure. Thanks to the commitment of the Sostravel.com

management, the dream has come true, and this agreement with the Alpitour group

confirms that it was a good choice."

About Sostravel.com

A digital tour operator and travel-tech company, it develops proprietary digital travel solutions, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage protection and recovery, and Dr. Travel, a telehealth service designed for travelers.

Over 1 million users worldwide used Sostravel.comas a digital travel companion, to find deals on their trips and get information to make their journeys more enjoyable.

Sostravel.comoffers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of

global travel and digital travel services, both sectors with a high CAGR.

SosTravel manages resorts in Sardinia and the Red Sea through the AmareItalia and

AmareSharm brands.

For more information:

SosTravel.com S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor Relations

Banca Finnat S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Alberto Verna

investor.relations@sostravel.com

a.verna@finnat.it

www.sostravel.com

www.bancafinnat.it

Tel: +39 0331 1587117

Tel:+39 06 69933219

Disclaimer

SosTravel.com S.p.A. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
