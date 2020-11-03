SosTravel com S P A : signs an exclusive 5-year contract with the US telehealth company Health Point Plus and launches the Dr. Travel service for all travellers in the world

PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel signs an exclusive 5-year contract with the US telehealth company Health Point Plus and launches

the Dr. Travel service for all travellers in the world.

Milan, 2 November 2020. Sostravel.com S.p.A., listed on the Italian Stock Exchange-AIM Italia (ticker: SOS), digital operator in air passenger assistance, announces that it has signed an exclusive 5-year contract with the US telehealth company Heath PointPlus Inc. operating in the remote health care services sector with telecommunication tools, soon to be listed on the US prime stock exchange.

The Dr. Travel service provides medical assistance to travellers who suffer generic pathologies while travelling (about 1 out of 3 travellers) and who, very often, are not covered by most health insurances (which essentially only manage serious pathologies - heart attack, ictus, fractures, etc.- about 4% of cases, leaving the remaining 96% uncovered).

The Dr. Travel will be usable, via the sostravel APP, directly from smartphones, available in 7 languages, and will have a coverage of 14 days from the date of departure at the cost of 10 Euros per traveller and 25 Euros per family (up to a maximum of 6 people). The service will also be distributed via the points of sale of the TraWell Group under a trade agreement which is being finalised.

In order to strengthen the business relationship, and in anticipation of the upcoming

Health Point Plus IPO, SosTravel will purchase a minority interest in the US company by subscribing to a portion of the capital increase approved by Health Point Plus for a value of USD 100,00.

Under the auspices of the ACI - Airport Council International, on 4th November Rudolph Gentile will present the innovative service to more than 100 airports, some of which have already shown interest so that sales of the service can already begin during the month of December.

"Dr. Travel is a fundamental service for travellers because it allows them to have

immediate remote-digital access, at fractional costs, in any part of the world, to specialised doctors able to diagnose and treat 96% of common travel illnesses" declares Rudolph Gentile, Chairman and CEO of Sostravel. "No-one wants to waste time in long waits at medical or first aid centres, even more so in light of the risks of contagion from Covid-19. This is why we believe that in the near future this service will become firmly rooted in the habits of travellers even more than traditional insurances bearing in mind their price and the recurrence in their usefulness".

Health Point Plus Inc.- Salem, Massachusetts, United States (https://healthpointplus.com/) - operating in the remote medical care services sector with telecommunication tools and soon to be listed on the US primary Stock Exchange, has developed a proprietary technology platform which connects, through special instruments, more than 3,000 medical doctors with its users, simplifying and revolutionising the first contact between doctor and patient.

