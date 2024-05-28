SosTravel.com SpA is an Italy-based company, which is active in the travel industry. The Company offers an Internet platform that offers a number of services, such as Flight Info, which includes a digital concierge that informs users regarding the time to reach the airport, check-in, boarding and real time updates on the status of their flights; Airport Info, which includes parking, waiting time in airports, a list of restaurants and shops and lounges, among others; Lost & Found Concierge, which encompasses refund of up to 4000 Euros for lost luggage; P.I.R Lost Luggage, which enables users to open and follow in real time a property irregularity report (P.I.R) by receiving pieces of information regarding lost/damaged luggage through the use of a smartphone, and Travel Concierge, which offers customer care services 24 hours a day and seven days a week in a number of languages through telephone, Facebook, Twitter and e-mail, among others. It also provides Health Insurance.

Sector Software