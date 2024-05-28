PRESS RELEASE
SOSTRAVEL APPOINTS CFO SIM AS EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR AND SPECIALIST
Gallarate (VA), April 29, 2024 - Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), the Italian digital travel platform for bookings, itineraries, flight and airport information, car rentals, experiences, and travel tech services including Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the www.sostravel.comand www.amare.travelplatforms, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), under Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, announces the appointment of CFO SIM S.p.A. as the new Euronext Growth Advisor and Specialist, succeeding Banca Finnat (see press release dated April 24, 2024) starting from August 1, 2024, subject to the issuance of the declaration to Borsa Italiana, as required by Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Advisor Regulations.
Per maggiori informazioni:
Sostravel.com. S.p.A.
Euronext Growth Advisor
Investor Relations
Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A.
Rudolph Gentile
Francesco Collettini
Investor.relations@sostravel.com
f.collettini@finnat.it
Disclaimer
SosTravel.com S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 14:31:21 UTC.