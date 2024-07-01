PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF WARRANT SOSTRAVEL

Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS, and OTCQB New York,

ticker: SOSAF), an Italian digital travel platform for bookings, itineraries, flight and airport information, car rentals, experiences, and travel tech services including Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the platforms www.sostravel.comand www.amare.travel, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that during June 2024, a total of 10,000 Sostravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants (ISIN IT0005446718) (hereafter "SosTravel Warrants") were exercised, resulting in the subscription of 10,000 new ordinary shares of Sostravel.com (ISIN IT0005338675) (the "Compendium Shares") at EUR 1.20 per each Compendium Share subscribed, for a total value of EUR 12,000.

The Compendium Shares, admitted for trading on the Euronext Growth Milan market, are without nominal value, carry regular dividend rights, and possess the same characteristics as the ordinary Sostravel.com shares in circulation at the date of issuance. Consequently, 21,718,568 SosTravel Warrants remain in circulation and can be exercised continuously until December 16, 2024, inclusive, per the Sostravel.com 2021-2024 Warrant Regulation (the "Warrant Regulation").

As a result of the above, Sostravel.com S.p.A.'s new share capital will be EUR 1,317,685.00, composed of 13,176,850 ordinary shares without nominal value.

The certification of the share capital variation will be filed with the competent register today. For more information, please refer to the Warrant Regulation available in the Investor section of the website www.sostravel.com.