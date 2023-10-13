SosTravel com S p A : .com Announcement on the Purchase of Own Shares in the period between October 9 and October 13, 2023
October 13, 2023 at 11:49 am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Sostravel.com Announcement on the Purchase of Own Shares
in the period between October 9 and October 13, 2023
Gallarate, October 13, 2023. Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), a digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences, and proprietary services such as the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and Flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("Sostravel.com" or the "Company"), announces that during the aforementioned period, 9,000 of its own shares were purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM") market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at an average weighted price of Euro 1.0725 for a total value of Euro 9,625.50. These transactions were carried out in accordance with current regulations and within the scope of the authorization to purchase and dispose of own shares resolved by the Company's Assembly on April 27, 2023. Below is a summary of the purchases made, in the indicated period, on the ordinary shares of Sostravel.com daily and in detail:
Date of Purchase
Quantity
Average Price
Amount in Euros
09/10/2023
10/10/2023
11/10/2023
4.500
1,035833
4.661,25
12/10/2023
4.500
1,109167
4.991,25
13/10/2023
Total
9.000
1,0725
9.652,50
The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary MIT SIM S.p.A. As of today's date, the Company directly holds 14,000 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.107% of the share capital. This announcement is available in the Investor Relations section of the website.
Sostravel.com.com.com S.p.A.
Euronext Growth Advisor
Investor Relations
Banca Finnat S.p.A.
Rudolph Gentile
Alberto Verna
Investor.relations@sostravel.com
a.verna@finnat.it
SosTravel.com SpA is an Italy-based company, which is active in the travel industry. The Company offers an Internet platform that offers a number of services, such as Flight Info, which includes a digital concierge that informs users regarding the time to reach the airport, check-in, boarding and real time updates on the status of their flights; Airport Info, which includes parking, waiting time in airports, a list of restaurants and shops and lounges, among others; Lost & Found Concierge, which encompasses refund of up to 4000 Euros for lost luggage; P.I.R Lost Luggage, which enables users to open and follow in real time a property irregularity report (P.I.R) by receiving pieces of information regarding lost/damaged luggage through the use of a smartphone, and Travel Concierge, which offers customer care services 24 hours a day and seven days a week in a number of languages through telephone, Facebook, Twitter and e-mail, among others. It also provides Health Insurance.