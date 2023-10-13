PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel.com Announcement on the Purchase of Own Shares

in the period between October 9 and October 13, 2023

Gallarate, October 13, 2023. Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), a digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences, and proprietary services such as the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and Flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("Sostravel.com" or the "Company"), announces that during the aforementioned period, 9,000 of its own shares were purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM") market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at an average weighted price of Euro 1.0725 for a total value of Euro 9,625.50. These transactions were carried out in accordance with current regulations and within the scope of the authorization to purchase and dispose of own shares resolved by the Company's Assembly on April 27, 2023. Below is a summary of the purchases made, in the indicated period, on the ordinary shares of Sostravel.com daily and in detail:

Date of Purchase Quantity Average Price Amount in Euros 09/10/2023 10/10/2023 11/10/2023 4.500 1,035833 4.661,25 12/10/2023 4.500 1,109167 4.991,25 13/10/2023 Total 9.000 1,0725 9.652,50

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary MIT SIM S.p.A. As of today's date, the Company directly holds 14,000 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.107% of the share capital. This announcement is available in the Investor Relations section of the website.