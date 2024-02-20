(Alliance News) - SosTravel.com Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a commercial agreement with Costa Cruises to provide the Lost Luggage Concierge service for Costa Cruise customers exclusively for 2024 and renewable for 2025 and 2026.

The LLC service will be included by default for all Costa Cruises' "Fly & Cruise" customers departing from Europe, who purchase through Costa Cruises' cruise and air travel channels.

Such customers will be assisted by SosTravel, in the event of lost luggage, with the tracing and return of their luggage on board the ship within 48 hours.

"This agreement," the company points out in a note, "allows SosTravel to launch its dynamic luggage tracking and redelivery services on new sales channels, expanding, thanks to its digital services, the customer base reached that comes from the cruise market, which is also the result of ongoing investments with reference to the sales force dedicated to the Traveler Services business unit.

SosTravel.com's stock closed up 1.5 percent at 1.04 per share.

