Sostravel: Notification of Change in Share Capital

SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), a digital operator in the air travel passenger assistance services market ("Sostravel" or the "Company"), announces the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Varese Companies Register of the certification of the capital increase according to Article 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, today, as a result of the exercise of the Sostravel 2021-2024 Warrants - ISIN IT0005446718 - (hereinafter also the "Sostravel Warrants") up to June 30, 2024.

The change in share capital occurred following the issuance of 10,000 ordinary Sostravel shares (ISIN IT0005338675) without nominal value, resulting from the exercise of 10,000 Sostravel Warrants during June. Below is the T1 model as required by the Euronext Growth Milan procedures for capital operations:

Capitale sociale attuale Capitale sociale precedente variazione Euro n. Azioni Valore Euro n. Azioni Valore Euro n. Azioni Valore nominale nominale nominale Totale di 1.317.685,00 13.176.850 s.v.n. 1.316.685,00 13.166.850 s.v.n. 1.000,00 10.000 s.v.n. cui: Azioni ordinarie (godiment o regolare: 1.317.685,00 13.176.850 s.v.n. 1.316.685,00 13.166.850 s.v.n. 1.000,00 10.000 s.v.n. 1/1/24) numero cedola in corso: 2

N. titoli esercitati N. titoli residui in circolazione Warrant Sostravel 2021-2024 10.000 21.718.568

Once the updated Articles of Association have been registered, the Company will make them available on the website https://www.sostravel.com/en/investor-relatorsunder the Shareholder Information section.