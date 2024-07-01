Sostravel: Notification of Change in Share Capital
SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), a digital operator in the air travel passenger assistance services market ("Sostravel" or the "Company"), announces the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Varese Companies Register of the certification of the capital increase according to Article 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, today, as a result of the exercise of the Sostravel 2021-2024 Warrants - ISIN IT0005446718 - (hereinafter also the "Sostravel Warrants") up to June 30, 2024.
The change in share capital occurred following the issuance of 10,000 ordinary Sostravel shares (ISIN IT0005338675) without nominal value, resulting from the exercise of 10,000 Sostravel Warrants during June. Below is the T1 model as required by the Euronext Growth Milan procedures for capital operations:
Capitale sociale attuale
Capitale sociale precedente
variazione
Euro
n. Azioni
Valore
Euro
n. Azioni
Valore
Euro
n. Azioni
Valore
nominale
nominale
nominale
Totale di
1.317.685,00
13.176.850
s.v.n.
1.316.685,00
13.166.850
s.v.n.
1.000,00
10.000
s.v.n.
cui:
Azioni
ordinarie
(godiment
o regolare:
1.317.685,00
13.176.850
s.v.n.
1.316.685,00
13.166.850
s.v.n.
1.000,00
10.000
s.v.n.
1/1/24)
numero
cedola in
corso: 2
N. titoli esercitati
N. titoli residui in circolazione
Warrant Sostravel 2021-2024
10.000
21.718.568
Once the updated Articles of Association have been registered, the Company will make them available on the website https://www.sostravel.com/en/investor-relatorsunder the Shareholder Information section.
The effect of the changes above to Sostravel's share capital on the Company's shareholding structure will be reported on the website in the Shareholding Structure section.
For further information:
Sostravel.com. S.p.A.
Euronext Growth Advisor
Investor Relations
Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A.
Rudolph Gentile
Francesco Collettini
Investor.relations@sostravel.com
f.collettini@finnat.it
SosTravel.com SpA is an Italy-based company, which is active in the travel industry. The Company offers an Internet platform that offers a number of services, such as Flight Info, which includes a digital concierge that informs users regarding the time to reach the airport, check-in, boarding and real time updates on the status of their flights; Airport Info, which includes parking, waiting time in airports, a list of restaurants and shops and lounges, among others; Lost & Found Concierge, which encompasses refund of up to 4000 Euros for lost luggage; P.I.R Lost Luggage, which enables users to open and follow in real time a property irregularity report (P.I.R) by receiving pieces of information regarding lost/damaged luggage through the use of a smartphone, and Travel Concierge, which offers customer care services 24 hours a day and seven days a week in a number of languages through telephone, Facebook, Twitter and e-mail, among others. It also provides Health Insurance.