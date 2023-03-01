Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SosTravel.com S.P.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:17 2023-03-01 am EST
1.080 EUR   -1.37%
01:32pSostravel.com, 110 warrants were exercised in February
AN
08:01aSostravel.com Follows Strong 2022 with Business Plan Detailing Private Label Strategy
AQ
02/06Sostravel.com : communication of change in share capital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sostravel.com, 110 warrants were exercised in February

03/01/2023 | 01:32pm EST
(Alliance News) - Sostravel.com Spa announced Wednesday that during the month of February 2023, 110 warrants 2021-2024 were exercised and 110 SosTravel.com ordinary shares were consequently subscribed, in the ratio of one new share for every warrant exercised, at a price of EUR1.20 for each compendium share subscribed, for a total value of EUR132.00.

This leaves 21.8 million warrants outstanding, which can be exercised continuously up to and including December 16, 2024.

The new share capital of SosTravel.com will thus be EUR1.31 million, consisting of 13.09 million ordinary shares with no par value.

Sostravel.com on Wednesday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR1.08 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14,1 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,69 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SosTravel.com S.P.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,10 €
Average target price 1,09 €
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Colella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rudolph Gentile Chairman
Nicola de Biase Non-Executive Director
Ivan Munarini Director
Umberto Navanzino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.20.07%15
SNAP INC.13.41%16 051
KAKAO GAMES CORP.10.08%3 037
HELLO GROUP INC.-1.89%1 697
FINVOLUTION GROUP2.22%1 446
DENA CO., LTD.-0.96%1 431