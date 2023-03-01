Sostravel.com, 110 warrants were exercised in February

(Alliance News) - Sostravel.com Spa announced Wednesday that during the month of February 2023, 110 warrants 2021-2024 were exercised and 110 SosTravel.com ordinary shares were consequently subscribed, in the ratio of one new share for every warrant exercised, at a price of EUR1.20 for each compendium share subscribed, for a total value of EUR132.00.

This leaves 21.8 million warrants outstanding, which can be exercised continuously up to and including December 16, 2024.

The new share capital of SosTravel.com will thus be EUR1.31 million, consisting of 13.09 million ordinary shares with no par value.

Sostravel.com on Wednesday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR1.08 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

