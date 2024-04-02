PRESS RELEASE

EXCERCISE OF WARRANT SOSTRAVEL

Gallarate, April 2, 2024 Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS, and

OTCQB New York, ticker: SOSAF), an Italian digital travel platform for bookings, itineraries, flight and airport information, car rentals, experiences, and travel tech services including Lost Luggage Concierge and Dr. Travel, through the sostravel and flio apps as well as the www.sostravel.comand www.amare.travelplatforms ("Sostravel" or the "Company"), announces that during March 2024, a total of 20,082 Sostravel.com

Warrants 2021-2024 (ISIN IT0005446718) (hereinafter "Sostravel Warrants") were exercised, and consequently, 20,082 ordinary shares of Sostravel.com ISIN IT0005338675 (the "Compendium Shares") were subscribed (at the ratio of n. 1 new share for every warrant exercised) at the price of Euro 1.20 for each Compendium Share subscribed, for a total amount of Euro 24,098.40.

The Compendium Shares admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan market are without nominal value, have regular entitlement, and have the same characteristics as the ordinary Sostravel.com shares in circulation on the date of issue. Consequently, 21,782,448 Sostravel Warrants remain in circulation and can be continuously exercised until December 16, 2024, inclusive, as per the Sostravel.com Warrant Regulation 2021- 2024 ("Warrant Regulation").

As a result of the above, the new share capital of Sostravel.com S.p.A. will be Euro 1,311,297.00, consisting of 13,112,970 ordinary shares without nominal value.

The certification of the change in share capital will be filed with the competent registry today. For more information, please refer to the Warrant Regulation available in the Investor section of the website www.sostravel.com