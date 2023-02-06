Sostravel.com: communication of change in share capital
02/06/2023 | 11:40am EST
PRESS RELEASE
Sostravel: communication of change in share capital
Milan, February 6th 2023 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital travel service company, developing and offering travel services to travelers, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Register of Varese companies of the certification of the capital increase pursuant to art. 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code civ., performed today following the exercise of the Sostravel Warrants 2021-2024 - ISIN IT0005446718 - (hereinafter also the "Sostravel Warrant") until 31 January 2023.
Compared to what was communicated on 3 February 2023, the deposit was made today for organizational reasons.
Capitale sociale attuale
Capitale sociale precedente
Euro
n. Azioni
Valore
Euro
n. Azioni
Valore
nominale
nominale
Totale di
1.308.842,00
13.088.420
s.v.n.
1.308.833,80
13.088.338
s.v.n.
cui:
Azioni
ordinarie
(godimento
regolare: 1.308.842,00
13.088.420
s.v.n.
1.308.833,80
13.088.338
s.v.n.
1/1/22)
numero
cedola in
corso: 2
N. titoli esercitati N. titoli residui in circolazione
Warrant Sostravel 2021-2024
82
21.806.998
As a result of the aforementioned changes in the share capital of Sostravel, the shareholding structure of the company is made up as follows:
DICHIARANTE
Rudolph Gentile
Carmine Colella Sanna Giuseppe
Giovanni Petrucci
SUB-TOTALE
TOTALE
AZIONISTA
DIRETTO
RG Holding S.r.l. TraWell CO S.p.A.
Rudolph Gentile
Carmine Colella Le terrazze di Porto Ottiolu S.r.l. Giovanni Petrucci
