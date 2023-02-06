Sostravel.com: communication of change in share capital

PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel: communication of change in share capital

Milan, February 6th 2023 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital travel service company, developing and offering travel services to travelers, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Register of Varese companies of the certification of the capital increase pursuant to art. 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code civ., performed today following the exercise of the Sostravel Warrants 2021-2024 - ISIN IT0005446718 - (hereinafter also the "Sostravel Warrant") until 31 January 2023.

Compared to what was communicated on 3 February 2023, the deposit was made today for organizational reasons.

Capitale sociale attuale Capitale sociale precedente Euro n. Azioni Valore Euro n. Azioni Valore nominale nominale Totale di 1.308.842,00 13.088.420 s.v.n. 1.308.833,80 13.088.338 s.v.n. cui: Azioni ordinarie (godimento regolare: 1.308.842,00 13.088.420 s.v.n. 1.308.833,80 13.088.338 s.v.n. 1/1/22) numero cedola in corso: 2 N. titoli esercitati N. titoli residui in circolazione Warrant Sostravel 2021-2024 82 21.806.998

As a result of the aforementioned changes in the share capital of Sostravel, the shareholding structure of the company is made up as follows: