Sostravel.com: communication of change in share capital

Sostravel: communication of change in share capital

Milan, March 2nd 2023 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator of the assistance services market for air transport passengers ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Register of Varese companies of the certification of the capital increase pursuant to art. 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code civ., performed today following the exercise of the Sostravel Warrants 2021-2024 - ISIN IT0005446718 - (hereinafter also the "Sostravel Warrant") until 28 February 2023. The deposit was made on March 1, 2023.

The change in the share capital occurred following the issue of no. 110 Sostravel ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005338675), with no par value, resulting from the exercise of no. 110 Sostravel Warrants that took place during the month of January. The T1 model envisaged by the Euronext Growth Milan procedures for capital transactions is shown below:

Capitale sociale attuale Capitale sociale precedente Euro n. Azioni Valore Euro n. Azioni Valore nominale nominale Totale di 1.308.853,00 13.088.530 s.v.n. 1.308.842,00 13.088.420 s.v.n. cui: Azioni ordinarie (godimento regolare: 1.308.853,00 13.088.530 s.v.n. 1.308.842,00 13.088.420 s.v.n. 1/1/22)

numero

cedola in

corso: 2

N. titoli esercitati N. titoli residui in circolazione Warrant Sostravel 2021-2024 110 21.806.888

As a result of the aforementioned changes in the share capital of Sostravel, the shareholding structure of the company is made up as follows: