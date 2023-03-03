Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SosTravel.com S.P.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:48 2023-03-03 am EST
1.045 EUR   +1.46%
12:11pSostravel.com : communication of change in share capital
PU
03/01Sostravel.com, 110 warrants were exercised in February
AN
03/01Sostravel.com Follows Strong 2022 with Business Plan Detailing Private Label Strategy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sostravel.com: communication of change in share capital

03/03/2023 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel: communication of change in share capital

Milan, March 2nd 2023 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator of the assistance services market for air transport passengers ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Register of Varese companies of the certification of the capital increase pursuant to art. 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code civ., performed today following the exercise of the Sostravel Warrants 2021-2024 - ISIN IT0005446718 - (hereinafter also the "Sostravel Warrant") until 28 February 2023. The deposit was made on March 1, 2023.

The change in the share capital occurred following the issue of no. 110 Sostravel ordinary shares (ISIN IT0005338675), with no par value, resulting from the exercise of no. 110 Sostravel Warrants that took place during the month of January. The T1 model envisaged by the Euronext Growth Milan procedures for capital transactions is shown below:

Capitale sociale attuale

Capitale sociale precedente

Euro

n. Azioni

Valore

Euro

n. Azioni

Valore

nominale

nominale

Totale di

1.308.853,00

13.088.530

s.v.n.

1.308.842,00

13.088.420

s.v.n.

cui:

Azioni

ordinarie

(godimento

regolare:

1.308.853,00

13.088.530

s.v.n.

1.308.842,00

13.088.420

s.v.n.

1/1/22)

numero

cedola in

corso: 2

N. titoli esercitati

N. titoli residui in circolazione

Warrant Sostravel 2021-2024

110

21.806.888

As a result of the aforementioned changes in the share capital of Sostravel, the shareholding structure of the company is made up as follows:

DICHIARANTE

Rudolph Gentile

Carmine Colella

Sanna Giuseppe

Giovanni Petrucci

SUB-TOTALE

TOTALE

AZIONISTA

DIRETTO

RG Holding S.r.l. TraWell CO S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Carmine Colella

Le terrazze di

Porto Ottiolu S.r.l.

Giovanni Petrucci

Mercato

n. azioni

% capitale sociale

2.699.374

20,62%

792.336

6,05%

12.4320,09%

2.659.032

20,32%

2.659.032

20,32%

590.896

4,51%

9.413.102

71,92%

3.675.428

28,08%

13.088.530

100%

* * *

For further information:

SosTravel.com S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor Relations

Banca Finnat S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Alberto Verna

investor.relations@sostravel.com

a.verna@finnat.it

www.sostravel.com

Palazzo Altieri Piazza del Gesù, 49

Tel: +39 0331 1587117

00186 Roma, Italia

Fax: +39 0331 1582452

Tel:+39 06 69933219

Fax:+39 06 69933236

Disclaimer

SosTravel.com S.p.A. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 17:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
12:11pSostravel.com : communication of change in share capital
PU
03/01Sostravel.com, 110 warrants were exercised in February
AN
03/01Sostravel.com Follows Strong 2022 with Business Plan Detailing Private Label Strategy
AQ
02/06Sostravel.com : communication of change in share capital
PU
02/03Sostravel.com, exercised 82 warrants to January 2023
AN
02/02SosTravel.com, 2022 revenues grow; 2027 forecast announced
AN
02/02Sostravel Com S P A : .com releases preliminary 2022 financials with positive ebitda, and ..
PU
02/02Sostravel.com to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th
AQ
01/27Sostravel.com : calendar of corporate events 2023
PU
2022Sostravel.com : start of trading in New York on the OTCQB Market.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14,1 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,69 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
SosTravel.com S.P.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,03 €
Average target price 1,09 €
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Colella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rudolph Gentile Chairman
Nicola de Biase Non-Executive Director
Ivan Munarini Director
Umberto Navanzino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.12.94%14
SNAP INC.12.85%15 971
KAKAO GAMES CORP.7.28%2 974
HELLO GROUP INC.2.00%1 765
FINVOLUTION GROUP3.23%1 460
DENA CO., LTD.-2.77%1 397