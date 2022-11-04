Advanced search
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.8120 EUR   +1.50%
Sostravel.com: communication of changes in significant shareholders in relation to the effectiveness of the merger between Sostravel.com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l.

11/04/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel: communication of changes in significant shareholders in relation to the effectiveness of the merger between Sostravel.com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l.

Milan, November 4, 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), it communicates the change in the relevant shareholders pursuant to the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulation, following the effectiveness of the merger between SosTravel .com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l. (please note that the merger deed was signed on 29 September 2022, with effect from 1 November 2022).

NAME

SHAREHOLDER

N. SHARES

% CAPITAL

RG Holding S.r.l.

2.699.374

20,62%

TraWell CO S.p.A.

792.336

6,05%

Rudolph Gentile

Rudolph Gentile

11.592

0,09%

SUB-TOTAL

3.503.302

26,76%

Carmine Colella

Carmine Colella1

2.659.032

20,32%

Le Terrazze di

Porto Ottiolu S.r.l. Le Terrazze di Porto

2.659.032

20,32%

Ottiolu S.r.l. 2

Free float

4.266.972

32,60%

TOTAL

13.088.338

100%

  1. (2) Please note that, as provided for in the merger operation (in relation to which please refer to the previous press releases), the Company has also assigned to Dr. Carmine Colella and Le Terrazze di Porto Ottiolu S.r.l. n. 4,430,942 warrants each, fully fungible with the warrants called "SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants" already issued by the Company (ISIN IT0005446718).
    By virtue of the merger deed stipulated on 29 September 2022, the Company issued no. 9,846,538 warrants are fully fungible with the warrants called "SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants" already issued by the Company (ISIN IT0005446718), assigned to the shareholders of the merged company as specified in the merger documentation.

***

Per further information:

SosTravel.com S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor Relations

Banca Finnat S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Alberto Verna

investor.relations@sostravel.com

a.verna@finnat.it

www.sostravel.com

Palazzo Altieri Piazza del Gesù, 49

Ph: +39 0331 1587117

00186 Roma, Italy

Fax: +39 0331 1582452

Ph:+39 06 69933219

Fax:+39 06 69933236

Specialist & Analyst Coverage

Banca Finnat S.p.a.

Lorenzo Scimia

l.scimia@finnat.it

Ph. +39 06 69933 446

Spriano Communication & Partners

Cristina Tronconi, Matteo Russo

Mob. 346 0477901

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

SosTravel.com S.p.A. published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 16:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
