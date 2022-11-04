Sostravel.com: communication of changes in significant shareholders in relation to the effectiveness of the merger between Sostravel.com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l.

PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel: communication of changes in significant shareholders in relation to the effectiveness of the merger between Sostravel.com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l.

Milan, November 4, 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), it communicates the change in the relevant shareholders pursuant to the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulation, following the effectiveness of the merger between SosTravel .com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l. (please note that the merger deed was signed on 29 September 2022, with effect from 1 November 2022).