Sostravel.com: communication of changes in significant shareholders in relation to the effectiveness of the merger between Sostravel.com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l.
11/04/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Milan, November 4, 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel and flio apps, as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), it communicates the change in the relevant shareholders pursuant to the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulation, following the effectiveness of the merger between SosTravel .com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l. (please note that the merger deed was signed on 29 September 2022, with effect from 1 November 2022).
NAME
SHAREHOLDER
N. SHARES
% CAPITAL
RG Holding S.r.l.
2.699.374
20,62%
TraWell CO S.p.A.
792.336
6,05%
Rudolph Gentile
Rudolph Gentile
11.592
0,09%
SUB-TOTAL
3.503.302
26,76%
Carmine Colella
Carmine Colella1
2.659.032
20,32%
Le Terrazze di
Porto Ottiolu S.r.l. Le Terrazze di Porto
2.659.032
20,32%
Ottiolu S.r.l. 2
Free float
4.266.972
32,60%
TOTAL
13.088.338
100%
(2) Please note that, as provided for in the merger operation (in relation to which please refer to the previous press releases), the Company has also assigned to Dr. Carmine Colella and Le Terrazze di Porto Ottiolu S.r.l. n. 4,430,942 warrants each, fully fungible with the warrants called "SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants" already issued by the Company (ISIN IT0005446718).
By virtue of the merger deed stipulated on 29 September 2022, the Company issued no. 9,846,538 warrants are fully fungible with the warrants called "SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants" already issued by the Company (ISIN IT0005446718), assigned to the shareholders of the merged company as specified in the merger documentation.
