Sostravel.com: communication of the exercise of the sostravel warrant

PRESS RELEASE

SOSTRAVEL: COMMUNICATION OF THE EXERCISE

OF THE SOSTRAVEL WARRANT

Gallarate, 3 February 2023 Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, proprietary experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through app sostravel and flio as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.com, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that during the month of January 2023 n. 82 SosTravel.com Warrants 2021-2024 (ISIN IT0005446718) (hereinafter "SosTravel.com Warrants") and were consequently subscribed (in the ratio of 1 new share for each exercised warrant) n. 82 SosTravel.com ordinary shares ISIN IT0005338675 (the "Conversion Shares") at the price of Euro 1.20 for each Subscription Share, for a total value of Euro 98.4. The Conversion Shares admitted to listing on the Euronext Growth Milan market have no nominal value, have regular entitlement and have the same characteristics as the ordinary SosTravel.com shares outstanding on the date of issue. Therefore, remain in circulation n. 21.806.998 SosTravel Warrants which can be exercised continuously until 16 December 2024 inclusive, as per the SosTravel.com Warrant Regulation 2021-2024 ("Warrant Regulation"). As a result of the above, the new share capital of SosTravel.com S.p.A. will be Euro 1,308,842 consisting of no. 13,088,420 ordinary shares with no par value. The certificate of change in the share capital will be filed with the competent register on Friday 3 February 2023.

For further information, refer to the Warrant Regulation available in the Investor section of the website www.sostravel.com.