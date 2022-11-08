Sostravel.com: correction of the communication of the share capital.
11/08/2022 | 04:34am EST
PRESS RELEASE
Sostravel: correction of the communication of the share capital
Milan, 7 November 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel app and across the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.it, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates a correction to what was reported in the press release of November 2, 2022, in the table containing the new composition of the share capital, for a typo on the date of the shares and a typo on the number of ordinary shares.
Current share capital
Previous share capital
¨
Euros
n. Shares
Par Value
Euros
n. Shares
Par Value
Totals out of
1.308.833,80
13.088.338
wpv
717.937,80
7.179.378
wpv
which:
Ordinary
Shares
(Regular:
1/1/22)
coupon
1.308.833,80
13.088.338
wpv
717.937,80
7.179.378
wpv
number in
progress: 2
It should be remembered that following the merger, the number of outstanding SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants outstanding amounted to 21,807,080.
