Sostravel.com: correction of the communication of the share capital.

Sostravel: correction of the communication of the share capital

Milan, 7 November 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel app and across the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.it, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates a correction to what was reported in the press release of November 2, 2022, in the table containing the new composition of the share capital, for a typo on the date of the shares and a typo on the number of ordinary shares.

Current share capital Previous share capital ¨ Euros n. Shares Par Value Euros n. Shares Par Value Totals out of 1.308.833,80 13.088.338 wpv 717.937,80 7.179.378 wpv which: Ordinary Shares (Regular: 1/1/22) coupon 1.308.833,80 13.088.338 wpv 717.937,80 7.179.378 wpv number in progress: 2

It should be remembered that following the merger, the number of outstanding SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants outstanding amounted to 21,807,080.

