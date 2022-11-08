Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. SosTravel.com S.P.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:43 2022-11-08 am EST
0.8140 EUR   +0.25%
04:34aSostravel.com : correction of the communication of the share capital.
PU
11/04Sostravel.com : communication of changes in significant shareholders in relation to the effectiveness of the merger between Sostravel.com S.p.A. and Digital Destination Company S.r.l.
PU
11/03Sostravel.com : communication of change in share capital.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sostravel.com: correction of the communication of the share capital.

11/08/2022 | 04:34am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel: correction of the communication of the share capital

Milan, 7 November 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including information on flights and airports, car rental, experiences and proprietary services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the Sostravel app and across the platforms www.sostravel.com and www.amareitalia.it, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates a correction to what was reported in the press release of November 2, 2022, in the table containing the new composition of the share capital, for a typo on the date of the shares and a typo on the number of ordinary shares.

Current share capital

Previous share capital

¨

Euros

n. Shares

Par Value

Euros

n. Shares

Par Value

Totals out of

1.308.833,80

13.088.338

wpv

717.937,80

7.179.378

wpv

which:

Ordinary

Shares

(Regular:

1/1/22)

coupon

1.308.833,80

13.088.338

wpv

717.937,80

7.179.378

wpv

number in

progress: 2

It should be remembered that following the merger, the number of outstanding SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants outstanding amounted to 21,807,080.

* * *

For more information:

SosTravel.com S.p.A.

Euronext Growth Advisor

Investor Relations

Banca Finnat S.p.A.

Rudolph Gentile

Alberto Verna

investor.relations@sostravel.com

a.verna@finnat.it

www.sostravel.com

Palazzo Altieri Piazza del Gesù, 49

Ph: +39 0331 1587117

00186 Roma, Italy

Fax: +39 0331 1582452

Ph:+39 06 69933219

Fax:+39 06 69933236

Specialist & Analyst Coverage

Banca Finnat S.p.a.

Lorenzo Scimia l.scimia@finnat.itPh. +39 06 69933 446

Spriano Communication & Partners Cristina Tronconi, Matteo Russo Mob. 346 0477901 ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com mrusso@sprianocommunication.com www.sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

SosTravel.com S.p.A. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 09:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
