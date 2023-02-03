Sostravel.com, exercised 82 warrants to January 2023

(Alliance News) - Sostravel.com Spa announced Friday that during the month of January 2023, 82 SosTravel.com Warrants 2021-2024 were exercised and 82 ordinary shares were consequently subscribed for at a price of EUR1.20 each for a total value of EUR98.4.

Therefore, 21.8 million SosTravel Warrants remain outstanding and can be exercised continuously up to and including December 16, 2024.

The new share capital of SosTravel.com is thus approximately EUR1.31 million, consisting of 13.1 million ordinary shares with no par value.

Sostravel.com closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR1.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.