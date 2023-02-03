Advanced search
    SOS   IT0005338675

SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.

(SOS)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:20 2023-02-03 am EST
1.150 EUR   +3.60%
01:54pSostravel.com, exercised 82 warrants to January 2023
AN
02/02SosTravel.com, 2022 revenues grow; 2027 forecast announced
AN
02/02Sostravel Com S P A : .com releases preliminary 2022 financials with positive ebitda, and approves the 2023-2027 business plan
PU
Sostravel.com, exercised 82 warrants to January 2023

02/03/2023 | 01:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Sostravel.com Spa announced Friday that during the month of January 2023, 82 SosTravel.com Warrants 2021-2024 were exercised and 82 ordinary shares were consequently subscribed for at a price of EUR1.20 each for a total value of EUR98.4.

Therefore, 21.8 million SosTravel Warrants remain outstanding and can be exercised continuously up to and including December 16, 2024.

The new share capital of SosTravel.com is thus approximately EUR1.31 million, consisting of 13.1 million ordinary shares with no par value.

Sostravel.com closed in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR1.15 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14,1 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,69 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,5 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 28,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,11 €
Average target price 1,09 €
Spread / Average Target -1,80%
Managers and Directors
Carmine Colella Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rudolph Gentile Chairman
Nicola de Biase Non-Executive Director
Ivan Munarini Director
Umberto Navanzino Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOSTRAVEL.COM S.P.A.21.71%16
SNAP INC.27.37%18 027
KAKAO GAMES CORP.4.93%3 127
HELLO GROUP INC.23.27%2 133
FINVOLUTION GROUP15.12%1 629
DENA CO., LTD.1.30%1 539