Sostravel.com: information relating to the Dr. Travel service.

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE DR. TRAVEL SERVICE

Milan, 02 December 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS, and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car rental, proprietary experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the sostravel and flio apps, as well as through the www.sostravel.comand www.amareitalia.complatforms, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), communicates some developments in relation to telemedicine services, called Dr. Travel: the service was launched at Montreal International Airport in March 2021. As communicated to the market at the launch, the service was provided in test mode for the following six months until September 2021. Thereafter, with passenger traffic still reduced from the pandemic COVID-19, the Company has deemed it appropriate, with a view to containing costs, to postpone the international commercial launch to the first quarter of 2023. The Company today confirms that it has undertaken the technical and organizational activities necessary for the official launch of the service in the first quarter of 2023.

Chairman Rudolph Gentile declared: "The telemedicine service as offered by sostravel is a real revolution in the medical assistance sector for travelers."

Carmine Colella, CEO of Sostravel, added: "Integrated within the booking and service platform offered by sostravel.com and amareitalia.com, the 24/7 telemedicine service will help travelers to access a doctor to be visited while they are in another country if equipped with the Sostravel app available on Google Play and Apple App Store."