(Alliance News) - Sostravel.com Spa announced on Friday that during August, 3,778 SosTravel.com 2021-2024 Warrants were exercised and as many SosTravel.com ordinary shares were consequently subscribed, at a price of EUR1.20 for each compendium share subscribed, for a total value of EUR4,533.6.

There therefore remain 21.8 million warrants outstanding, which can be exercised continuously up to and including December 16, 2024.

The new share capital of SosTravel.com is thus EUR1.3 million consisting of 13.1 million ordinary shares with no par value.

Sostravel.com's stock closed Friday down 0.8 percent at EUR1.23 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.