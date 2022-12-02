Sostravel.com: start of trading in New York on the OTCQB Market.

PRESS RELEASE

START OF TRADING IN NEW YORK ON THE OTCQB MARKET

Milan, 01 December 2022 - SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS, and OTCQB New York, ticker SOSAF), digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car rental, proprietary experiences and services including the Lost Luggage Concierge through the sostravel and flio apps, as well as through the www.sostravel.comand www.amareitalia.complatforms, ("SosTravel" or the "Company"), announces that following the communication on 10 June 2021, the date on which the company ' mandated the sponsor for admission to trading on the American OTCQB market - the third American market, managed by OTC Markets Group Inc., based in New York (USA) - trading of the sostravel.com shares began

today with the ticker "SOSAF".

Trading on the OTCQB market gives companies access to the US capital markets. Investors can access the Company profile which includes financial communications and share trading prices at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SOSAF/overview.

To qualify for trading on the OTCQB, the company had to meet high financial standards, follow corporate governance best practices, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

President Rudolph Gentile said, "SOS Travel offers a unique opportunity for US investors to add a travel and digital company with proprietary services and clients around the world to their portfolios." Carmine Colella, CEO of SOS Travel, added: "We are integrating our global booking service and digital itinerary into the SOS app, to revolutionize the way people travel. European