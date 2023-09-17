PRESS RELEASE

Sostravel.com Information on the purchase of own shares in the period between

September 11 and September 15, 2023.

Gallarate, September 16, 2023 - Sostravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS, and

OTCQB New York, ticker: SOSAF), a digital operator offering booking services, digital itineraries including flight and airport information, car rentals, experiences, and proprietary services such as Lost Luggage Concierge through the sostravel and flio apps as well as through the platforms www.sostravel.comand www.amareitalia.com("Sostravel" or "the Company"), announces that in the period from September 11 to September 15, a total of 500 of its own shares were purchased on the Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM") market, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at an average weighted price of Euro 1.1975 for a total value of Euro 598.75. These operations were carried out in accordance with current regulations and under the authorization for the purchase and disposal of own shares approved by the Company's shareholders meeting on April 27, 2023. Below is a summary of the purchases made during the indicated period, on the ordinary shares of Sostravel.com daily and in detail:

Data operazione Q.tà Prezzo Medio Controvalore 14/09/2023 250 1.2000 300.00 15/09/2023 250 1.1950 298.75 Totale 500 1.1975 598.75

The purchases were made through the authorized intermediary MIT SIM S.p.A. As of today's date, the company directly holds 500 of its own shares, equivalent to 0.0038% of the share capital. This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Financial Press Releases section of the website.