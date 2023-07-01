Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Sotera Health Company (NasdaqGS: SHC).

On September 19, 2022, a jury presiding over the first lawsuit against the Company to go to trial arising from the Company’s Ethylene Oxide (“EtO”) emissions held it liable for “willful and wanton” misconduct in failing to prevent toxic EtO emissions and failing to warn about the severe health hazard posed by them, which caused the plaintiff’s cancer condition.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Sotera’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

