  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sotera Health Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHC   US83601L1026

SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY

(SHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
16.73 USD    0.00%
08:05aSotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
GL
08:02aSotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date
AQ
04/04Barclays Adjusts Sotera Health Price Target to $21 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sotera Health Announces First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

04/18/2023 | 08:05am EDT
CLEVELAND, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating highlights and financial results.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-866-777-2509 if dialing-in from the United States, or 1-412-317-5413 if dialing-in from other locations. For direct connection to the conference call, participants are strongly encouraged to register in advance at this link. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials may also be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health. A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on May 3rd.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Contacts 
Jason Peterson
Vice President & Treasurer, Sotera Health
IR@soterahealth.com		Sally J. Curley, IRC
Curley Global IR, LLC
IR@soterahealth.com
  
Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com		 


Source: Sotera Health Company

 


Analyst Recommendations on SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 074 M - -
Net income 2023 164 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 995 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 727 M 4 727 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,26x
EV / Sales 2024 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sotera Health Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,73 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael B. Petras Chief Executive Officer
Michael Francis Biehl Chief Financial Officer
Robert G. Hauzie Chief Information Officer
Sean Laurence Cunningham Independent Director
Dave Anthony Donnini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY100.84%4 727
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.84%97 011
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.12.98%75 164
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY26.38%26 016
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.70%20 486
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.53%16 009
