Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sotera Health Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHC   US83601L1026

SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY

(SHC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
18.95 USD   +0.96%
05:34pSOTERA HEALTH : Names Michael F. Biehl as Interim Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
05:25pSOTERA HEALTH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/13Barclays Lowers Sotera Health Company's Price Target to $22 From $24, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sotera Health : Names Michael F. Biehl as Interim Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

07/20/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Names Michael F. Biehl as Interim Chief Financial Officer

CLEVELAND, OH, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced its plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the Nasdaq market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's operating highlights and financial results.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the 'Presentations & Events' page of Sotera Health's website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. To participate via telephone, registration is required. The Company advises attendees to register in advance at this link to avoid delays in joining the call. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

Chief Financial Officer Update

Sotera Health Company has engaged a national executive search firm to lead the search for a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). While that search is ongoing, Sotera Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael F. Biehl as its Interim CFO, effective July 20, 2022. Mr. Biehl replaces Scott Leffler, who has departed the Company. He brings nearly 20 years of public company CFO experience and 30 years of executive leadership to Sotera Health. Mr. Biehl previously held public company CFO positions at Fairmount Santrol and Chart Industries.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.soterahealth.com/ir-resources/ir-contact. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at https://investors.soterahealth.com/ethylene-oxide-eo-overview.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

1

Contacts

Joseph Vitale

Jason Peterson

VP Investor Relations, Sotera Health

Treasurer, Sotera Health

IR@soterahealth.com

IR@soterahealth.com

Kristin Gibbs

Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health

kgibbs@soterahealth.com

Source: Sotera Health Company

2

Disclaimer

Sotera Health Co. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
05:34pSOTERA HEALTH : Names Michael F. Biehl as Interim Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
05:25pSOTERA HEALTH CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
07/13Barclays Lowers Sotera Health Company's Price Target to $22 From $24, Keeps Equalweight..
MT
06/21SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY(NASDAQGS : SHC) added to S&P 1000
CI
06/21SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY(NASDAQGS : SHC) added to S&P 400 Health Care
CI
06/21SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY(NASDAQGS : SHC) added to S&P Composite 1500
CI
06/21SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY(NASDAQGS : SHC) added to S&P 400
CI
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Sotera Health Company Presents at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare..
CI
06/09Wolfe Research Downgrades Sotera Health to Peer Perform From Outperform; Price Target i..
MT
06/07SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY(NASDAQGS : SHC) added to S&P 400
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 020 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 308 M 5 308 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sotera Health Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,77 $
Average target price 26,75 $
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael B. Petras Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. Leffler Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Robert G. Hauzie Chief Information Officer
Sean Laurence Cunningham Independent Director
Dave Anthony Donnini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-20.30%5 308
SGS AG-28.06%16 962
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-27.30%15 586
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-18.38%5 328
PONY TESTING CO., LTD.20.71%1 881
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-22.28%1 342